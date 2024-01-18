BRP announces organizational restructuring, appoints executive leadership

BRP has announced changes to its Powersports and Marine organizational structures aiming at maximizing efficiencies and operational excellence. These changes will also allow the company to leverage its leaders’ expertise to better position the company for long-term growth.

The Powersports and Marine Groups are combined under one leadership to ensure stronger alignment and focus, create synergies and enable the teams to leverage functional expertise stemming from both commercial businesses.

Sandy Scullion, currently president of Powersports Group, has been appointed to the position of the president of Powersports and Marine. In this position, he will assume P&L responsibility for both businesses with direct oversight of Global Retail and Services. With his 30 years of experience at BRP, Scullion is a seasoned and visionary leader who has a deep understanding of the business and the market globally.

To maximize efficiencies and elevate operational excellence, BRP is combining the Manufacturing Operations for the Powersports and Marine Groups under the leadership of Patrick Dussault. Dussault, who was already leading the manufacturing operations for Powersports, is therefore appointed to the position of executive vice-president of Global Manufacturing Operations, Powersports and Marine. As a result, Dussault becomes a member of the Executive Leadership Team of BRP. He has been with BRP for over 25 years and played key roles in manufacturing operations and procurement. He has namely instigated and implemented the innovative and agile manufacturing strategy of BRP, and successfully led the establishment of new manufacturing sites.

Since taking over the leadership of the Marine Group in 2023, Bernard Guy made significant strides in positioning the business for success, namely by raising the bar to ensure the production facilities are ready to manufacture high-quality boats and pontoons. Guy is now refocusing on his primary role as the executive vice-president of Global Product Strategy, Powersports and Marine. As a long-standing executive of BRP with over 35 years with the company, he will continue driving product innovation and improvement to provide the ultimate experience for riders and boaters.

“I am confident that these organizational changes to our Powersports and Marine Groups will further improve BRP’s position for its long-term growth,” says José Boisjoli, president and CEO of BRP. “Having Sandy at the helm of Powersports and Marine globally will enable us to capitalize on his proven track record to achieve our ambitious growth objectives. I’m also pleased to welcome Patrick to our Executive Management Team, and I have every confidence that he will be able to continue driving operational excellence in our facilities. Finally, I am very grateful to Bernard for the instrumental role he has played to position our Marine Group for success. More importantly, Bernard will now be 100 percent focused on bringing cutting-edge innovations to our lineups to fuel our competitive edge.”