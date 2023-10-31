Ski-Doo Snow P.A.S.S. program surpasses $1 million in grants to clubs in three years

Three years ago, Ski-Doo/BPR established the Ski-Doo Snow P.A.S.S. grant program to help support grassroots organizations, clubs and volunteers who enable all to enjoy the sport across North America.

These contributions go directly to efforts that help maintain access, improve safety, and improve the infrastructure of winter playgrounds. (Photo: Ski-Doo/BRP)

The program is going stronger than ever, according to the company, as this week clubs were informed of projects selected for funding and total program donations surpassed the one-million-dollar mark. These contributions go directly to efforts that help maintain access, improve safety, and improve the infrastructure of winter playgrounds.

“With the support of our awesome dealer network, the Ski-Doo Snow P.A.S.S. grant program has made an impact in supporting those that are the backbone of our sport,” says Jeremy Doyon-Roch, manager, of global marketing, snowmobile and cross-brand initiatives at BRP. “Surpassing the million-dollar threshold is huge and shows our commitment to generate positive and safe experiences, but what these dedicated organizations continue to do to improve trails and infrastructure for all snowmobilers across North America is just as big” Doyon-Roch added.

Ski-Doo works with its network of dealers – who, without their support, this initiative wouldn’t be possible – to fund these passionate volunteer organizations. The grant program offers up to $5,000 in matching funds to community-led projects from associations and clubs engaged in activities that ensure the safety and sustainability of the sport and has funded over 245 projects to date.

The projects chosen to receive funding allow hundreds of thousands of riders to continue to enjoy trails and backcountry access across North America, from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

Ski-Doo, through its Responsible Rider program, recognizes the importance of preserving our winter playgrounds and helping people understand that you can have an adventure in the great outdoors while remaining aware of and attentive to your surroundings and behavior. They also encourage all riders to Take the Pledge and ride responsibly to protect our access for future generations.

Ski-Doo invites all snowmobile lovers to view and share this video to celebrate and thank the clubs for their efforts. Stay tuned to Ski-Doo.com and the Ski-Doo social media channels for updates on Snow P.A.S.S. project progress later in the 2024-25 snowmobile season.

Year four of the Ski-Doo Snow P.A.S.S. program will open again for organizations to submit their projects for funding in Summer of 2024.

