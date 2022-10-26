Ski-Doo Snow P.A.S.S. grants near $900K

Just before the start of a new season, Ski-Doo announced that it has provided $881,000 CAD in funding toward more than 175 projects to support the sport of snowmobiling across North America with the Ski-Doo Snow P.A.S.S. grant program.

Ski-Doo teams up with its incredible network of dealers to provide the funding to these passionate volunteer organizations. The grant program offers up to $5,000 in matching funds to community-led projects from associations and clubs engaged in the many activities that ensure the sustainability of the sport. The projects chosen to receive funding allow hundreds of thousands of riders to continue to enjoy the trails and backcountry access across North America, from Québec to Alaska.

“By partnering with our outstanding dealer network, the Ski-Doo Snow P.A.S.S. grant program has again delivered great results,” said Anne-Marie LaBerge, chief marketing officer at BRP. “Helping these dedicated organizations continue their efforts to improve trails and infrastructure for all snowmobilers across North America is a testimonial to our commitment to empower all riders to ride responsibly and generate positive experiences.”

“Thank you very much for the selection in this grant! We are thrilled to have more money to put towards this project as it is still moving forward, and we are on track to have a new warm-up shelter in place for this riding season.” – Whiteswan Snow Hawks

“On behalf of the EZ Riders Membership, I would like to extend our utmost gratitude for this award. Our club has been working hard to increase membership, support and educate our riders. With this award, we will be able to pursue the groomer barn project which will provide a home for our equipment and ensure a safe place for us to hold meetings, classes, and a place to call home.” – EZ Riders

With the passion and dedication of organizations and riders such as these, the future of snowmobiling remains bright. Also, Ski-Doo, through its Responsible Rider program, recognizes the importance of preserving our winter playgrounds and helping people understand that you can have an adventure in the great outdoors while remaining aware of and attentive to your surroundings and behavior.

Ski-Doo invites all snowmobile lovers to view and share this video to celebrate and thank the clubs for their efforts. Stay tuned to Ski-Doo.com and the Ski-Doo social media channels for updates on Snow P.A.S.S. project progress later in the 2022-23 snowmobile season. Year three of the Ski-Doo Snow P.A.S.S. program will open again for organizations to submit their projects for funding in Summer of 2023.