Polaris donates more than $120K to off-road and snow organizations

The StaffApril 29, 2025

Polaris announced April 23 that it is donating more than $120,000 to ORVs, ATVs, and snowmobile riding clubs and organizations across the U.S. as a part of its Trails Grants program.

Polaris has supported over 425 organizations through more than $3.5 million in donations since the Trails Grants program’s inception. (Photo: Polaris)

For nearly 20 years, Polaris’ Trails Grants program has supported organizations and programs that promote safe and responsible riding, facilitate trail preservation, and help protect the environment and natural resources that are a part of the off-road trail systems.

“Local riding clubs and organizations are the heart of the riding community, many of them volunteering their time and resources to help maintain trails and promote responsible riding,” says Reid Wilson, president of off-road vehicles at Polaris. “We are proud to support their efforts so riders of all types can continue to create memories outdoors with family and friends.”

The following 13 organizations were named Spring 2025 Trails Grants recipients and received awards of up to $10,000 each.

Awarded twice annually, Trails Grants support the efforts of nonprofit organizations and local riding clubs who use the grant for trail development, maintenance projects, safety and responsible riding education initiatives, and other projects.

Polaris is one of several OEMs to launch grant programs that support OHV trail access and wildlife conservation practices, including Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative and BRP’s Ski-Doo Snow PASS grant program.

Earlier in April, bipartisan lawmakers reintroduced a bill that would increase funding for the Recreational Trails Program.

Since the start of the Trails Grants program in 2006, Polaris has supported more than 425 ATV, off-road and snowmobiling organizations across the U.S. and Canada with more than $3.5 million in donations.

For more information, including how to apply for a fall 2025 Trails Grant, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/trails-application/.

