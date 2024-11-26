Polaris donates nearly $85,000 to off-road and snow organizations

Polaris Inc. is donating nearly $85,000 to off-road vehicles (ORV), all-terrain vehicles (ATV), and snowmobile riding clubs and organizations across the United States and Canada as a part of its TRAILS GRANTS program.

Ten organizations were named Fall 2024 TRAILS GRANTS recipients and received awards of up to $10,000 each. (Photo: Polaris Inc.)

The TRAILS GRANTS program supports organizations and programs that promote safe and responsible riding, facilitate trail preservation, and help protect the environment and natural resources that are a part of the off-road trail systems.

“Local riding clubs play a critical role in maintaining trails and promoting responsible riding,” says Reid Wilson, vice president and general manager of Off-Road Vehicles at Polaris. “Our bi-annual TRAILS GRANTS are one way Polaris supports their efforts and helps create opportunities for riders to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family.”

Awarded twice annually, TRAILS GRANTS supports the efforts of nonprofit organizations and local riding clubs that use the grant for trail development, maintenance projects, safety and responsible riding education initiatives, and other projects. In April, Polaris awarded 14 organizations Spring TRAILS GRANTS, making the combined donation amount for 2024 more than $220,000.

“On behalf of North Routt Snow Riders, which is a group of volunteers that work tirelessly to maintain over 100 miles of snowmobile trails in Routt County, Colorado, I want to thank Polaris for selecting us as a recipient of the 2024 Fall Polaris Trails Grant Program,” says Gary Doven, president of North Routt Snow Riders. “These funds will go a long way in helping us maintain trails through the 2024-2025 season.”

These 10 organizations were named Fall 2024 TRAILS GRANTS recipients and received awards up to $10,000 each.

Bog Hooters ATV Club (Mechanic Falls, Maine): Help create new segment of trail and build bridge to provide rider access to the other side of the falls and avoid crossing private land.

Tuleyome (Woodland, California): Help restore nearly three miles of trail destroyed by wildfires to include constructing armored crossings, inserting rolling dips and more.

North Routt Snow Riders (Clark, Colorado): Help fund trail grooming and maintenance.

Mad River Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club (Waitsfield, Vermont): Help rebuild bridge damaged by flooding to reinstate access rider services and popular waypoints.

Coalmont OHV Park Inc. (Coalmont, Tennessee): Help maintain, create, and connect existing trails at Coalmont OHV Park.

Pine Center Sportsmens Club (Brainerd, Minnesota): Help repair trails to meet safety standards.

Lumberjack Memorial Trail Inc. (Wabeno, Wisconsin): Help acquire equipment needed to facilitate the brushing and clearing of a100+ mile trail system.

Kettle Moraine Snowmobile Club (Richfield, Wisconsin): Help with re-routing of trails to enable preservation of wetlands.

VTT Club 2000 ATV Inc. (Eel River Crossing, New Brunswick, Canada): Help repair trails and support future maintenance.

Vermont ATV Sportsmans Association Inc. (Barre, Vermont): Update trail signage including new crossroad identification, major road intersections and waypoints, all of which will aid in the event of an emergency.

Since the start of the TRAILS GRANTS program in 2006, Polaris has supported more than 420 ATV, off-road and snowmobiling organizations across the U.S. and Canada.