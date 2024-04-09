Synchrony has announced a partnership with BRP US Inc. and will now provide BRP’s U.S. dealers with installment financing options for its line of powersports products.

Synchrony will allow BRP dealers to offer secured installment loan products, which include an online or in-dealership application process and flexible financing terms of up to 84 months. This will allow BRP to expand its consumers’ access to their preferred products. Specific products available for financing include:

Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles

Sea-Doo personal watercraft and pontoons

Can-Am on and off-road vehicles

“Consumers nationwide enjoy BRP powersports products, and we hope to aid in maintaining their loyalty while attracting new buyers,” says Darrell Owens, senior vice president of Synchrony. “This partnership will make it even easier for outdoor adventurers to follow their passions and purchase their preferred unit, whether it’s Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo or Can-Am products.”

“Our goal is to continuously provide more ways for consumers to own BRP products and create unforgettable experiences in the great outdoors”, says Sandy Scullion, president of Powersports and Marine at BRP. “We are pleased to expand our consumers’ retail financing options by welcoming Synchrony, who has a wide selection of proven financing options and a deep understanding of the powersports market.”

All U.S. BRP dealers will have access to Synchrony’s fast credit decisioning, dealer and customer support, rapid response to financing questions, loan contract preparation and expedited loan funding processes as part of Synchrony’s Business Center.