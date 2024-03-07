If you’ve seen Powersports Business at recent industry events, then you know this has been coming! We have released our first Power Hour podcast which features Sandy Scullion, president of powersports and marine at BRP.

The Powersports Business Power Hour podcast will continuously feature Editor Brendan Baker and/or Associate Editor Madelyn Hubbard as they connect with the movers and shakers in all aspects of the powersports industry, from OEMs to dealers.

This week, we discuss the future of BRP and how electrification will fit into the company’s strong portfolio of products. Subscribe to the Powersports Business Power Hour on iTunes, Podbean, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, PlayerFM, Podchaser, or BoomPlay.

Click the link below to listen to Powersports Business Power Hour Episode 1 – PSB meets with BRP: