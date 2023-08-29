Synchrony streamlines loan apps for powersports dealers

Synchrony has announced the new All-in Advance Structure, which is designed to make purchasing powersports and outdoor equipment faster and easier.

The new structure streamlines the loan application process to three fields, according to the finance company, dramatically reducing the amount of time needed to complete an application.

Synchrony says the All-in Advance Structure reduces the information dealers and customers must provide in a new application, shrinking the advance structure fields from 13 to three easy-to-understand lines. As a result, dealers can accelerate the financing process so customers can enjoy their purchase sooner.

“Good design of products and features makes for good business. During the past few years, the purchasing experience has transformed for both the dealer and the customer with a core focus on fast and easy experiences,” says Darrell Owens, SVP and head of the lifestyle platform for Synchrony. “Removing the friction is the goal with our new All-in Advance Structure, so in-store experts can focus on what they do best and leverage their expertise to connect each customer to the product best aligned to their needs.”

Once the initial purchase is completed, customers can also leverage the Synchrony Outdoors Credit Card to finance key aftermarket purchases. These include parts, garments, accessories, and services (PGAS).

The new advance structure is available now to all Synchrony powersports, trailer, marine and outdoor power equipment customers across the U.S.