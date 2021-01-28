Synchrony, Kawasaki extend consumer financing agreement

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. and Synchrony have announced a renewed multi-year financing program agreement. Synchrony’s innovative financing and business solutions empower participating Kawasaki dealers to offer additional financing options to customers.

Since 2010, Synchrony has provided Kawasaki vehicle buyers with affordable financing solutions and exclusive offers through Kawasaki’s extensive network of independent powersports dealers.

Enrolled Kawasaki dealers have 24/7 access to Synchrony’s innovative, mobile-responsive Business Center technology for enhancing the consumer credit process. In addition, participating Kawasaki dealers have access to Synchrony’s Advertising Center, which provides dealers with customized in-store and online marketing collateral, including signage and banners.

“For more than 10 years, this mutually successful relationship has provided our loyal customers with the flexibility needed to support their excitement and passion for Kawasaki products, such as our best-selling Ninja motorcycles, classic Vulcan cruisers, rugged Brute Force ATVs, Mule and Teryx Side x Side vehicles and exclusive JET SKI watercraft,” said Bill Jenkins, SVP, Sales & Operations, Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. “Our dealers know they can count on Synchrony to provide excellent, simplified financing options and service to their customers. Synchrony has been instrumental in helping our dealers stand out from the competition and nurture customer loyalty.”

“We are thrilled to continue this long-term and exciting powersports relationship with Kawasaki,” said Keith Mait, SVP and General Manager, Payment Solutions, Synchrony. “We are dedicated to providing excellent service to both Kawasaki and their U.S. dealer network through the availability of flexible financing solutions and innovative, turnkey business tools they have come to rely on.”