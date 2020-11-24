Latest Video Chat features Crossroad Powersports owner Eric Osner

Eric Osner, owner of Crossroad Powersports in Upper Darby, Pennslyvania, joins Powersports Business editor Dave McMahon for the latest edition of the Powersports Business Video Chat Sponsored by Synchrony.

Osner's dealership has experienced a variety of twists and turns in 2020 — from state-mandated no sale of Major Units to enduring riots to a new addition to the store’s footprint.

Like most of you, Osner has endured and looks forward to more success in 2021.

Watch the video by clicking the image below.