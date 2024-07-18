Young Powersports Layton celebrates renovation completion

Held at Young Powersports’ Layton, Utah, location on Main Street, the event featured a food truck and notable attendees such as Layton mayor Joy Petro. Those in attendance could see the dealership’s new 10-bay service center and artwork on the side of the facility—which was painted by Adrenaline Murals.

Those in attendance for the big reveal could see the dealership’s new 10-bay service center and artwork on the side of the facility—which was painted by Adrenaline Murals. (Photo: Young Powersports)

“This is an exciting day for our dealership,” says Justin Custis, Young Powersports Layton’s general manager. “It’s great to have opportunities like this to engage with the community outside of the showroom, and to show them the finished version of projects that have taken a lot of work.”

Created on the north side of the dealership, the mural features a mountainous landscape with “Layton” spelled out near the building’s entrance and a Discover Davis logo. Further down the piece, two motorcycle riders can also be seen — with one near a garage door at the back of the facility.

“It shows the value of the Young Automotive Group, and the fact that [they] have grown up here,” Petro says about the mural. “This is an evolution of how we’re changing and reforming as a city. Artwork like this is typically what you’d see in the major metro areas, right? But at the same time, [they’ve] driven it back home to our hometown values and what Layton is all about.”

Adrenaline Murals also scattered Easter eggs throughout the artwork. These include a Chevrolet and USPS logo — which serve as an homage to the building’s history — and a swan princess, a tribute to one of the Young Automotive Group’s chairpeople. Individuals looking at the wall can find a “t” as well, referencing a joke about how Layton locals forget the letter when pronouncing the city’s name.

“We wanted to make this interactive,” said Jourdan Biesinger, owner of Adrenaline Murals. “Every one of the items we’ve hidden in it has a story pertaining to something or someone in the Layton community.”

Along with this event, the Young Automotive Group has celebrated 100 years of business throughout 2024. Young Powersports Layton’s dealership is not only one of their premier locations, but the building once housed the company’s Chevrolet operation during its early years.

“This facility’s been the center of a lot of success and growth,” Custis says. “It’s exciting to celebrate and add to something with so much history. We’re confident this can still be a landmark for people another century from now.”