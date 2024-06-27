Former University of Utah running back Zack Moss and Young Powersports XL Centerville are holding a signing event to raise charitable donations to help those in need in Davis County on July 6.

“This state has had an incredible impact on me as both an athlete and a person,” Moss said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity to give back and team up with an organization like the Young Automotive Group that prioritizes community efforts.”

Zach Moss is a former University of Utah running back and he will join Young Powersports XL Centerville for a signing event to raise charitable donations. Photo courtesy of University of Utah Athletics

Hosted at the powersports dealership on Frontage Road, attendees can make a monetary or non-perishable food contribution for a signature. Donors will be provided with posters they can have signed by the NFL player, and the first ones in line will receive t-shirts as well. The goal for the event is to raise $4,067 worth of contributions — a tribute to Moss’ all-time rushing record at the University of Utah.

“Many of our employees love college football, and we’re all fans of Zack,” said Nate Gailey, general manager of Young Powersports XL Centerville. “We’re so excited to work with him and our community to make an impact on kids in need. I’m sure our neighbors and customers will feel the same way.”

Moss and the dealership will contribute all monetary proceeds to the Young Automotive Group’s nonprofit, the Young Caring for Our Young Foundation. The funds will then be used to create pantry packs – which provide children in need with nourishment for two days. As for non-perishable food donations, those will be given to the Bountiful Food Pantry.

Young Powersports XL Centerville joined the Young Automotive Group last August. Photo courtesy of Young Powersports

This event coincides with the Young Automotive Group’s celebration of 100 years in business. Founded by Seldon “Jack” Olsen in 1924, the company has grown from one dealership in Morgan, Utah, to over 30 automotive and powersports franchises across three states.

Young Powersports XL Centerville joined the Young Automotive Group last August. The115,000 square foot facility is the largest purpose-built powersports dealership in Utah. Shortly after opening last year, the location held its first charitable event that contributed $20,000 and over 400 backpacks filled with living essentials to the Davis Education Foundation’s teen drop-in center program.

“Our team’s extremely focused on community,” Gailey said. “Whether we’re holding events for riders or helping those throughout Davis County, we understand how important it is to be more than just a business. We’re dedicated to being something meaningful for Utah.”