Young Powersports XL Centerville to host grand opening

Young Powersports XL Centerville of Utah has announced it will host its official grand opening weekend celebration Oct. 27-28. The opening will include multiple events and bring in guests like Supercross icon Jeremy McGrath.

“This is the largest facility ever built specifically to sell powersports products,” says Jeramie Young, director of Young Powersports. “We’re holding a celebration fit for a dealership of Young Powersports XL Centerville’s stature.”

The dealership’s ribbon-cutting ceremony will start on Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. and will feature guest speakers from the Young Automotive Group and Davis County officials like Centerville council member Gina Hirst. Refreshments from Daily Rise Coffee, located in the dealership, will also be available to attendees.

Photo courtesy of Young Powersports

Following the ceremony, the dealership will hold a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The event will feature not only sweets and decorated machines, but special prizes for students and teachers.

Before the event, Young Powersports XL Centerville will deliver coloring pages to classrooms across the Davis School District. The winning student will receive a Nintendo Switch, and the three teachers whose classes had the most entries will receive $500, $300, and $200.

“Trunk or Treats have become a major tradition for many dealerships in our group,” Young says. “They’re a great way to bring members of the community together, and our new facility is the perfect place to hold one.”

While offering grand opening specials on Saturday, the dealership will have seven-time Supercross champion Jeremy McGrath visit Young Powersports XL Centerville. Known as the King of Supercross, McGrath will be on site for a meet-and-greet on Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

“Everyone here is extremely excited to have McGrath here,” Young says. “He’s a legendary rider, and a lot of our staff grew up watching him compete.”

Opened in August, Young Powersports XL Centerville carries machines from 12 manufacturers, with an adjacent Honda powersports location on the way. The facility houses not only powersports vehicles, accessories, gear and apparel, but also a Daily Rise Coffee franchise, a barber, and a nail technician. It is currently the largest powersports dealership in Utah.

“Young Powersports XL Centerville is becoming everything we hoped it would be,” Young says. “Our mission is to provide an exceptional customer experience to anyone who walks through our doors, and with this dealership, we have the capacity to make every shopping experience here memorable.”

The dealership is located at 547 Frontage Rd. in Centerville, Utah. All events for the weekend are free and open to the public.