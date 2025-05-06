DealersLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Fire rips through Pennsylvania motorcycle restoration shop

The StaffMay 6, 2025

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a motorcycle shop in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, on April 28, according to local news station WJAC-TV.

Crews were called April 28 to a fire at Specialty Cycleworks, a Somerset County, Pennsylvania motorcycle shop. (Photo: Specialty Cycleworks’ Facebook page)

Details are limited, but flames broke out around 3 p.m. at Specialty Cycleworks, a motorcycle restoration shop in Conemaugh Township, which specializes in vintage Japanese and European models.

Fire officials on the scene say the storefront suffered significant fire damage to the roof and ceiling, and crews had to cut into the building to get to the flames.  

Conemaugh Township Fire Chief Brian Schoff tells WJAC that the fire is believed to have started in the back of the shop, melting an oil drum, causing it to leak and spill.

HAZMAT was called to the scene to absorb and contain what they could of the spill, but Schoff says they’ll likely have to call a specialist company to clean up the rest of the oil.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffMay 6, 2025

Related Articles

Suzuki launches ‘Take it to the Streets’ demo event for the 2025 DR-Z4S

April 17, 2025
Fantic makes its U.S. debut.

Italian OEM launches two new models for the U.S. market

April 16, 2025
Ducati Multistrada V4 S

EagleRider adds Ducati to its expanding motorcycle rental fleet

April 16, 2025
Cardo/Roland Sands

Cardo and RSD join forces to bring limited-edition motorcycle communication device

April 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.