Fire rips through Pennsylvania motorcycle restoration shop

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a motorcycle shop in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, on April 28, according to local news station WJAC-TV.

Crews were called April 28 to a fire at Specialty Cycleworks, a Somerset County, Pennsylvania motorcycle shop. (Photo: Specialty Cycleworks’ Facebook page)

Details are limited, but flames broke out around 3 p.m. at Specialty Cycleworks, a motorcycle restoration shop in Conemaugh Township, which specializes in vintage Japanese and European models.

Fire officials on the scene say the storefront suffered significant fire damage to the roof and ceiling, and crews had to cut into the building to get to the flames.

Conemaugh Township Fire Chief Brian Schoff tells WJAC that the fire is believed to have started in the back of the shop, melting an oil drum, causing it to leak and spill.

HAZMAT was called to the scene to absorb and contain what they could of the spill, but Schoff says they’ll likely have to call a specialist company to clean up the rest of the oil.