Young Powersports opens exclusive dealership of Euro-only brands

Young Powersports announced on June 23 that it is expanding its eight-dealership portfolio and opening a ninth location in Ogden, Utah, where it will specifically sell European-manufactured motorcycles.

Set to open in July, Young Powersports Euro will feature motorcycles from OEMs BMW, Triumph, and Ducati. (Photo: Young Powersports)

“The Ogden Valley and the enthusiasts in the community understand how significant this is,” says Jeramie Young, director of Young Powersports. “We have a significant demand for high-end motorcycles from consumers in the industry, and they’re incredibly deserving of a close destination to find the exotic machine they’ve always wanted.”

The new location — set to open in July and named Young Powersports Euro — will house motorcycles from OEMs BMW, Ducati, and Triumph, as well as parts, gear, and accessories from a variety of other brands. Their inventory will include staple vehicles from each company, such as the Ducati Scrambler, the BMW F 1250 GS Adventure, and the Triumph Bonneville.

“What we love about our offerings is how diversified they are, even with just three manufacturers,” says Jeff Schoetz, general manager of Young Powersports Euro.

“Customers who know these brands are going to be ecstatic about what we carry, and those who may be less familiar are going to be blown away by what these machines are capable of.” — Jeff Schoetz, GM

Young Powersports Euro is set to become the company’s first dealer for machines from Ducati and BMW, adding to a list of more than 20 OEMs that the organization carries across its other eight locations. Triumph’s machines will be transferred from an old Ogden location to the new dealership.

Established a decade ago in Burley, Idaho, Young Powersports first entered Utah in 2019 by acquiring locations in Layton and Ogden. Since then, they’ve become one of the largest and most successful powersports operations in the area.

In 2025, Young Powersports XL Centerville was recognized twice by Powersports Business on its Best In Class list. You can read Young Powersports XL’s feature story in the July issue of PSB.

“Each division of the Young Automotive Group shares a goal of continual expansion,” Young said. “That not only means opening new locations, but setting new standards across the industry. We’ve been thrilled to see our efforts have an impact on how business is done nationally, and we can’t wait to see how Young Powersports Euro will drive growth.”

While the location is scheduled to open July 1, Young Powersports Euro will host a grand opening event Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. As the date approaches, the company will publish more information about the event.