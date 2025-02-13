Powersports Business names 2024 Best In Class dealerships

Powersports Business is proud to highlight the 2024 Best In Class winners. These dealerships are recognized for exceptional performance in specific departments:

Stahlman Powersports Rolla, Missouri F&I

The dealership’s unwavering dedication and commitment to offering top-notch protection options for every customer truly sets it apart. The team’s outstanding efforts and exceptional results demonstrate their passion for ensuring the utmost satisfaction and security of each individual they serve. One nominator said, “This dealership is the epitome of excellence in the F&I sector of the powersports industry.

Powersports of Greenville Greenville, South Carolina F&I

In 2023, Theft Protection sales increased by 159% compared to 2022, with nearly 50% of buyers opting for the plan. Lifetime Battery Replacement was accepted on 75% of all units sold, representing a 281% increase over the previous year. This success is attributed to management’s collaboration with quality partners and the fact that all customer-facing staff are well-informed and can fluently communicate the benefits of these plans so customers understand their choices. The staff also readdress the features and benefits of products to reinforce the value of the product and lead a straightforward process for those looking to redeem a policy. These strategies led to a per-vehicle average F&I performance 115% above the national average, increased overall sales contribution to 105% above the national average, and increased store profitability by 130% over the national average in 2023.

Moritz Sport & Marine Mandan, North Dakota Pre-Owned Unit Sales

The dealership’s pre-owned powersports sales have increased by 12.95% from 2022 to 2023 and by 23.62% from 2021 to 2023. Used SnoBear sales rose 6.68% in gross profit ratio, and net sales grew by 23.8% from 2021 to 2023. Key improvements made include ensuring each customer meets with the sales manager, finance team and accessories specialist. This happens at the sales desk where customers are more comfortable. “The dealership staff has been great at embracing these updates and changes, as it only helps build their customer relationships,” one nominator said.

Get Dirty Dirt Bikes Morongo Valley, California Marketing

The dealership was a top TM Racing dealer in the U.S. Because there is no longer a U.S. TM Racing importer, the dealership has heightened its racing efforts to promote its core business of suspension service, race prep and accessory sales. It also started carrying Beta and Sherco accessories and vintage bike parts and accessories. The dealership supported riders in the East and West Coast U.S. Hard Enduro Series and provided trackside service at the West Coast events. It sponsored the American RetroCross Series and will be a sponsor of EnduroCross again. The dealership also has a rental and touring business and offers fully prepped race bikes. The dealership has hosted riders from Germany, Canada, and the Midwest at Hard Enduro Events, Vintage MX, The Two Stroke Nationals and Vet World Championships.

Broward Motorsports Hialeah, Florida Employee Satisfaction

Since management changed in August 2023, employees are reportedly happier and more productive. Sales have increased and morale has improved in all departments. “Management has boosted employee satisfaction by making us feel valued as part of the BMS family,” one nominator said. Leadership invests in the success of employees, providing tools and guidance, ultimately helping the business. The ideas of employees are heard, and they are encouraged to come up with new strategies to make the store stand out above the rest. Leadership Award Sam Nehme, owner and president of Broward Motorsports was awarded the Best-In-Class Leadership Award for his excellent management and leadership skill in growing his dealerships in challenging times.

Young Powersports XL Centerville Centerville, Utah Service Department

This dealership houses a massive area to hold machines ready for pickup and over 20 bays for technicians. The service team is made up of top professionals who are regularly provided with training opportunities. Technicians regularly attend manufacturer certification courses, ensuring that at least one expert mechanic is available for every type of machine serviced. Throughout 2024, repair orders have increased by an average of 8% each month, which has increased gross profit by an average of almost 10% month-over-month. The dealership utilizes two buildings for assembly and service, which has increased the output of new machines and machines fixed per day. Service department employees have increased by 26% from 2023 to 2024 which has led to an average increase of almost 9% in hours billed month-over-month.

Community Service

“Since opening their doors in August of 2023, they’ve donated thousands of dollars and held several events to better their community — becoming a beacon for those in need,” one nominator said. The location works with the Young Caring for Our Young Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children in need. Before hosting its grand opening celebration, the dealership held its first philanthropic initiative. Volunteers, including Centerville’s mayor and TV personality Dave “Diesel Dave” Kiley, filled backpacks at the dealership with living essentials for teens experiencing homelessness. The event benefited the Davis Education Foundation’s teen drop-in center program, and the dealership also provided this foundation with the funds needed to keep drop-in centers operational throughout the summer of 2024. Each event is made possible by the help of dedicated employees looking to make an impact both in and outside of the dealership. “They’ve become a proven force for good,” one nominator said.

Stubbs Harley-Davidson Pasadena, Texas Riding Academy & Motorcycle Training

Over the last three years, the dealership held about 160 classes annually, with an 86 to 88% passing rate. The Riding Academy manager and coach are involved in the state, the MSF, and with Harley-Davidson, participating in webinars and training. They are also members of the Texas Motorcycle Safety Coalition. In 2023, the dealerships held 152 classes, training 1038 riders and passing 883 of them. They sold 97 bikes to class riders and maintained a 9.6 CSI score. The dedicated team, including several coaches with over 10 years of experience, is committed to growing the sport and the dealership’s customer base.

Ken’s Sports Inc. Kaukauna, Wisconsin Customer Satisfaction

The dealership’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction is evident in every interaction between its team and the customer. “The team is knowledgeable, professional and always goes above and beyond to meet the customer’s needs,” one nominator said. Employee’s transparent communication and willingness to address any concerns foster a trustworthy partnership. They treat every customer with respect and ensure the buying experience is top-notch, from start to finish. The F&I Office is dedicated to being experts in their field, knowing the products inside and out.

Sky Powersports Sanford Sanford, Florida Service Department

Moving from 2022 into 2023, the dealership switched to a volume-based retail model and began to focus on additional ways to bring in revenue. Labor rates were raised and leadership ensured the team could communicate the value of the dealership’s premium service to customers. The service shop was renovated and organized. The dealership also pushed priority maintenance contracts through F&I to boost customer retention. Some advertising spending was moved from vehicle sales and redirected toward driving service traffic. Bringing in a dedicated warranty administrator helped the dealership focus on warranty and recall work, which drove more traffic and maximized warranty opportunities. The dealership also formed a task force to go over service department expenses and find ways to cut down on inefficiencies.

Jay’s Power Center Reedsburg, Wisconsin F&I

“The team demonstrates a remarkable commitment to customer service, consistently going above and beyond to ensure customers have a positive experience. Their knowledgeable staff are always ready to assist, providing transparent communication and support throughout the sales process,” said one nominator. From the top down, employees are treated with respect, which in turn, creates a great buying atmosphere for customers.

Hayward Powersports Hayward, Wisconsin F&I

When working with customers in the F&I department, employees ensure that they are making the best decision for themselves and getting the protection they need. The environment is positive and fun, which makes for an exceptional buying experience. The team also ensures a long, happy ownership experience beyond the dealership. “The atmosphere is something to be admired. They truly believe in teamwork and moving forward as a whole,” one nominator said.

Ducati Newport Beach Costa Mesa, California Customer Satisfaction

A few years ago, the dealership transitioned from a multi-brand store to one of only two Ducati Flagship stores in the U.S. The dealership strives to provide a top-notch experience for customers, and it has become a place that Ducati riders want to hang out at. The dealership’s dedication to providing an excellent customer experience is evident in its frequent group rides with the Local Ducati Owners clubs, and on some days, it opens on an off day for a Moto GP viewing party.

Lakes Area Powersports Walker, Minnesota Customer Satisfaction

“I have worked with Lakes Area Powersports for a couple of years now and each year, they continue to amaze me,” one nominator said. Every employee is dedicated to growing all areas of the dealership. Growth is ensured through participation in 20 Groups, F&I Training and Garage Composites training. Employees are continuously learning and evolving. With the same tenacity, employees treat every customer like family and truly offer the best buying experience possible.

Harley-Davidson of Carroll Carroll, Iowa Customer Satisfaction

The dealership’s team has worked together to hold one of the highest CXI scores. “We carried a rolling 12 of 99.9% score,” one nominator said. The dealership’s high CXI score was achieved by requiring Master Certifications in all departments and diligent attendance to customer needs while providing a welcoming environment within the dealership. The nominator shared that the culture of Harley-Davidson of Carroll is to tackle issues head-on and produce a positive outcome.

Simply Ride Eden Prairie, Minnesota Pre-Owned Unit Sales

Simply Ride, with a heavy focus on preowned sales, has grown 21% in unit sales over 2022. The team strives for perfection in every interaction. “The team at Simply Ride is very goal-oriented, always working to maintain the core values of family, growth, passion, premier and integrity,” one nominator said. Alignment with these core values ensures employees achieve extraordinary numbers while giving customers the best experience possible.