Powersports Business recognizes 2023 Best In Class winners

The following dealerships were recognized at the 2023 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference for their accomplishments and efficient practices. PSB is honored to recognize these industry leaders as Best In Class winners: Brinson Powersports Side-by-Side Accessory Sales Corsicana, Texas

The dealership boosts accessory sales by enacting its Good, Better, Best program and by displaying about $60,000 worth of accessories on the showroom floor, according to one nominator.

Through the dealership’s Good, Better, Best program, customers are presented with different accessory packages on popular sideby-sides. This saves time and simplifies the accessory purchase process for the customer.

These packages also help customers discover preferences they might not be aware of. “We’re averaging 17% of sales in accessories,” the nominator said.

Curtis Layton is presented the Best-In-Class – Side-by-Side Accessory Sales award for Brinson Powersports.

Onyx Moto Pre-Owned Unit Sales San Diego, California

The dealership exceeded expectations in the past year, producing a 42 percent increase in gross profit between 2021 and 2022.

The dealership incorporated data-driven decision-making to carefully select inventory and negotiate better terms. The analytical approach to purchasing resulted in improved inventory quality and increased profitability.

“The notable growth was achieved without any significant rise in staff expenses, proving the efficiency of our management and our commitment to maintaining high standards of service while ensuring cost effectiveness,” the nominator said.

To spur growth, the team engaged in rigorous training programs to enhance product knowledge and customer service skills. A shift to a more personalized approach has directly resulted in increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Kenny Chen accepts the BestIn-Class – PreOwned Unit Sales award for Onyx Moto.

Sound Harley-Davidson Employee Satisfaction Marysville, Washington

Dealership staff are treated with the same importance as customers, offering incentives for employees to purchase motorcycles and use the service department. The approach is grounded in the belief that employee satisfaction leads to retention, with the understanding that skills can be developed through training. The company’s prioritization of both customers and employees is reflected in positive year-over-year figures, as it remains competitive in sales while allowing employees time off during the holidays.

New Unit Sales

New to the area and transitioning to new ownership, the dealership became a top performer in its district in 2022. The team focused on repeat customers from previous sales and from the service department. The dealership increased its customer service touch base, allowing the team to stay in touch with previous, current and future customers. The dealership also engaged with local events and organized a couple of events at the dealership that increased our floor traffic.

Redline Powersports Group F&I Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

The dealership excels in its F&I department because the team prioritizes customer relations and strives to provide personalized solutions to consumer’s needs. The dealership’s highly trained team are knowledgeable about the F&I department and offer expert advice. The dealership also offers a range of financing options so the team can provide customers with the best plan for their budget. The team’s commitment to exceptional customer service and attention to detail sets them apart in the industry.

Get Dirty Bikes Marketing Marketing Morongo Valley, California

Get Dirty Dirt Bikes competed in every USA Hard Enduro and EnduroCross event in 2022 to raise brand awareness for the KTM line. The dealership was also a co-sponsor of the EnduroCross series.

The dealership excels in its marketing efforts by using multiple outlets to spread brand awareness. The dealership has an e-newsletter and is active on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. The dealership also runs radio ads and hosts bike nights and various events.

Dave Turner represents Get Dirty Bikes as he receives the Best-In-Class – Marketing award.

Macomb Powersports Service Department Chesterfield, Michigan

The dealership was honored as one of Michigan’s 50 Companies to Watch. (Michigan is home to over 900,000 small businesses, which are defined as businesses with fewer than 500 employees). The dealership was also recognized at a black-tie gala presented by the Governor at the “Small Business Oscars.”

Through hard work and dedication year-round, the service department won the 2022−2023 Customer Satisfaction and Dealer Excellence Award presented by the National Marine Manufacturers Association. The award comes from customer feedback as part of the Marine Industry CSI Program. The dealership was one of nine in the state to be recognized for outstanding customer satisfaction and support.

The dealership’s revenue and net contribution numbers show growth year over year, yet the Macomb team prides itself more on its commitment to customers and each other.

Yamaha announced that the dealership’s Brain Ladner was one of six finalists chosen to participate in the 2023 U.S. Technician Grand Prix. The dealership also employs Brian Doyle, a Honda Red level technician. He is one of just under 200 Red Level technicians in the nation and he is also a Yamaha Gold Technician.

Jonesboro Cycle & ATV Marketing Bono, Arkansas

The dealership has a large presence on social media and is active on many platforms to boost promotion. The marketing team utilizes online trends to increase viewer interactions and bring out-of-state customers into its doors.

One nominator says that social media allows the team to share the dealership’s atmosphere, which is inviting and one that customers want to be a part of. “They know what kind of experience they will receive before walking in,” they said.

Simply Ride Philanthropy Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Simply Ride supports the EMS, police department, fire department, and the military. The dealership partners with the Soldier’s 6 charity every year, providing Service K9s to current and former military and public safety members with PTSD. The dealership employs many staff members who are former police officers and firefighters, so this cause is near and dear to the team’s heart.

In 2023, the team put together a gift basket and donated it to the patrol officers of its local police department. The dealership donates to numerous other causes throughout the year through auctions and fundraisers.

“The definition of philanthropy is ‘goodwill to fellow members of the human race, especially an active effort to promote human welfare,’” one nominator said. “Simply Ride has always kept that virtue in mind in everything we do.”

Cyrus Webber, Andy Brinkhaus and Kayla Filipiak accept Simply Ride’s Best-In-Class awards for Philanthropy, Pre-Owned Sales and the Service Department.

Pre-Owned Sales

The dealership, having the largest selection of pre-owned motorcycles in Minnesota, brought in an industry expert to further polish its sales process, which led directly to an increase in sales and efficiency. The leadership team has invested in growing the purchasing department and utilizes technology to stock the dealership with an appropriate volume of pre-owned units at an improved quality. This has allowed the dealership to acquire more units and double its turn time.

“We’ve watched prices like a hawk and engaged in frequent price finding efforts, making us ultra-competitive in the local market,” one nominator said. The dealership has also created a new process for reconditioning to adapt to the times and still offer a premier product.

Service Department

The dealership’s service department offers customers competitive pricing and timely repairs by practicing a high level of communication. A recent restructuring of the department’s operating procedures and key additions to the team have greatly improved its communication, quality and volume.

Oversight from the new operations manager who oversees parts and service has increased cohesiveness and synergy between the two departments. The addition of this role has made communication between service, customers and other departments seamless. Yamaha factory training for technicians has also boosted the dealership’s visibility in the Minnesota riding community.