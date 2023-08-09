Best-In-Class – New Unit Sales: Tampa Bay Powersports

Joel Kurek, parts manager of Tampa Bay Powersports, described sales this year as “modest but steady.” He explains the dealership’s sales process did not drastically change in 2021, but was fine-tuned as new unit sales increased. He credits the successful year to consistency.

“Our sales team has a very specific way to process everything, and they run it the same way every time,” he says. “We have a budget to meet, and we work hard to strive to achieve it. Our general manager, who purchases the units, is buying the right mix to fit our clientele for this particular store.”