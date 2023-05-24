Best-In-Class – New Unit Sales: Brinson Powersports

Curtis Layton, general manager of Brinson Powersports, has shared how new unit sales are faring at the dealership so far this year. In January and February, the Corsicana, Texas, dealership reported flat unit counts year over year, within a unit or two.

“We are seeing compressed margins as inventory levels return, and we are off on our sales unit volume goal by 15 percent,” Layton says. He notes that high interest rates and uncertainty in the economy have hindered the dealership from reaching projections.

Curtis Layton accepts Brinson Powersports’ Best In Class – New Unit Sales award at the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

To ensure closes, the dealership redeployed its salesperson score card in its “huddles” that shows daily, weekly and monthly leads by type, ratio of customers to the desk, and ratio to closes.

“It compares outbound communications, calls, texts and emails to closes,” Layton adds. “It ensures we are closing the customers in our pipeline and is a useful tool to identify where and who may need training. It will also show if we have a lack of leads and if we need to spend more resources on lead generation… We needed to get back to selling and focus on providing the best possible customer service.”