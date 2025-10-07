Young Powersports and the Young Caring for Our Young Foundation are teaming up once again to host their annual Power Up Against Teen Homelessness event, an initiative that provides essential resources to more than 300 students in need across Utah.

The event, held this evening at Young Powersports XL Centerville, will bring together volunteers from the Young Automotive Group, community members, and even members of Weber State University’s athletics department. Participants will assemble backpacks filled with clothing, gloves, socks, blankets, and hygiene products for distribution to teen drop-in centers operated by the Davis Education Foundation and other local partners.

“These centers provide students with access to showers, laundry facilities, food, and supportive staff — essentials many of us take for granted,” says Kellee Belnap, executive director of the Young Caring for Our Young Foundation. “This initiative plays a critical role in addressing one of the most significant challenges in our communities.”

The evening will begin with brief remarks, followed by volunteers organizing into assembly lines to fill the backpacks. Once completed, the packs will be delivered to drop-in centers throughout the region, helping ensure that local youth have access to much-needed supplies as winter approaches.

“One of the things we look forward to most with any charitable endeavor is engaging with volunteers,” says Jeramie Young, director of Young Powersports. “The people who attend this event are advocates for their communities. It’s amazing to come together with them for something we all believe in.”

First launched in 2021, the Power Up initiative began with assembling hygiene kits for the Davis Education Foundation. Each of Young Powersports’ 11 dealerships across Utah, Idaho, and Montana contributes funds and supplies for the annual event.

“What we love about the Young Powersports team is their willingness to rally together,” Belnap adds. “There’s a strong sense of camaraderie across all of our dealerships, and it’s what allows us to have the impact that we do.”

A family-owned business for over a century, the Young Automotive Group operates more than 30 retail automotive and powersports franchises and employs approximately 1,700 team members. The company is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences and fostering community growth through its “Think Young” philosophy.

Serving Utah, Idaho, and Montana, Young Caring for Our Young supports families and children through programs that address hunger, literacy, clothing assistance, and child wellness. The foundation has donated approximately $7 million since its inception and created the KIND Fund, which has provided clothing for nearly 7,000 children across the region.