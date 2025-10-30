Young Powersports acquires Idaho-based Harley dealership

Young Powersports continues the growth of its dealership network with the recent acquisition of Grand Teton Harley-Davidson in Idaho Falls, Idaho, furthering its reach in the Mountain West market.

Young Grand Teton Harley-Davidson is Young Powersports’ 12th dealership and second Harley-Davidson dealership within its network. (Photo: Young Powersports)

“Our team is thrilled to expand further into the Idaho community and strengthen our ties to the Harley-Davidson brand,” says Jeramie Young, director of Young Powersports. “Throughout this year, we’ve taken significant strides forward as an organization and enjoyed an incredible amount of growth.

Young says the transaction was set in motion during the summer, and executives at Young Powersports — and its parent company, Young Automotive Group — renamed the dealership Young Grand Teton Harley-Davidson. This is Young’s second Harley-Davidson store within its network. Jim Wilson has assumed the position of general manager.

The Young franchise will be hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony in 2026. Those in attendance will be able to tour the facility and browse through the dealership’s inventory.

“With any grand opening, we strive to find ways that we can highlight our identity to the community,” says Wilson. “The Young Automotive Group is an organization that strives to be a dependable resource both in and outside the showroom. We look forward to engaging more with the people in this phenomenal area.”

This latest acquisition adds to the list of other expansion efforts Young Powersports has made throughout 2025. In August, the company brought both European brands Ducati, Triumph, and BMW onto its OEM list when it opened Young Powersports Euro in Riverdale, Utah. Earlier, in July, Young Powersports expanded its presence into Montana when it added two locations to its network.

Young Powersports now has 12 dealerships in its network spanning across three states: Utah, Idaho, and Montana.