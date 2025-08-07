Grand opening welcomes Young Powersports Euro to Utah community

Cutting the ribbon at their newest South Weber, Utah location, Young Powersports Euro welcomed the community to its dealership’s grand opening ceremony on Aug. 1.

Young Powersports Euro general manager Jeff Schoetz cuts the ribbon at the Young Powersports Euro dealership grand opening Aug. 1. (Photo: Oz Marketing)

“Seeing people gather at our location today was incredible,” says Jeff Schoetz, general manager of Young Powersports Euro. “We understand how much of an impact this operation will have on Ogden, and the support today just speaks to the success our future holds.”

The event began with speeches from Schoetz and South Ogden Mayor Russ Porter, the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, and representatives from Ducati and BMW. Following the ribbon-cutting, attendees were given the opportunity to tour the new Ducati, BMW and Triumph dealership.

In addition to the festivities, attendees were invited to help assemble pantry packs — providing meal kits to South Weber-community children in need. The donations were distributed following the event by the Young Automotive Group’s nonprofit, the Young Caring for Our Young Foundation.

Young Powersports Euro serves as the first installment of what will become a dealership campus. Located in a building that once held Young Subaru, a neighboring facility will soon carry Young Powersports Ogden.

The new dealership houses motorcycles from OEMs BMW, Ducati, and Triumph, as well as parts, gear, and accessories from a variety of other brands. Their inventory includes staple vehicles from each company, such as the Ducati Scrambler, the BMW F 1250 GS Adventure, and the Triumph Bonneville.

In addition to the Euro destination, Young Powersports is currently celebrating the openings of its two Missoula, Montana operations, which share the same facility. The acquisitions establishd Young’s presence in a third state, and bring the manufacturer Harley-Davidson into its operation.

Young Powersports currently has 11 powersports dealerships across its network, spanning three states, Utah, Idaho, and now Montana.

“The growth that we’ve seen across our organization has been truly incredible.” — Jeramie Young, Director, Young Powersports.

“Our ambitions are centered on establishing a standard of excellence in our industry, and what we’re adding right now will attest to our efforts. This is an exciting chapter for Young Powersports, and we look forward to experiencing what happens next.”

Young Powersports XL, which is one of Young’s dealerships in Centerville, Utah, was a Powersports Business 2024 Best In Class winner in the Services Department category.