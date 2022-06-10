115,000 square-foot powersports complex groundbreaking starts

With construction having already begun on the project with an expected completion in late Summer of 2023, the newest powersports dealership complex will be a gem in Centerville, Utah.

Young Automotive Group announced that is has broken ground on the 115,000 square-foot facility. It gets official today with local dignitaries grabbing ahold of golden shovels at 461 S Frontage Road in Centerville, near Salt Lake City.

An artist's rendering of the new Young Automotive Group powersports dealerships in Centerville, Utah.

The facility which will feature over 13 different powersport and trailer brands with dedicated showrooms and thousands of parts, accessories and apparel items.

“Our involvement in the powersports industry has seen such exciting growth in recent years. Five years ago, the Young Automotive Group had one powersports dealership in Southern Idaho. Today there are seven spread throughout Northern Utah and into Southern Idaho,” said Kelly Moss, vice president of the Young Automotive Group. “We’ve seen the need for a combined, centralized facility like this for the past several years and are thrilled to finally make it a reality. Centerville City and Davis County have always been welcoming and supportive of the Young Automotive Group and we look forward to growing in such an amazing place.”

The groundbreaking ceremony program will include speakers such as Clark Wilkinson, Centerville City Mayor, Ambassadors from the Davis Chamber of Commerce, and Spencer Young Jr., Young Automotive Group President. Members from the Centerville City Council will also be in attendance.

The project will have over an estimated $48.5 million economic impact on the local community providing jobs and new architecture to the community. Center Point Construction will be providing the construction services on the project.

As a group, Young offers 18 different vehicle brands and will be selling over a dozen of them at Young Powersports Centerville: Kawasaki, Yamaha, Polaris, Suzuki, KTM, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Kayo, Lynx, Indian Motorcycle, Honda, Royal Enfield, CFMoto, Vanderhall and HISUN.

The Young Automotive Group is a local, family-owned and operated automotive group comprised of 21 retail automotive dealerships and seven powersport dealerships, making it the largest powersports dealer in Utah. It has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Utah for the past six years by both MountainWest Capital Network and Utah Business magazine.

Their VIP Pow Mow Safari event next week looks epic. Check it out here:

https://www.youngpowersportsogden.com/

Advertisement