Yamaha Motor announces construction of two new buildings at its Japan HQ

The StaffJanuary 13, 2026

Yamaha Motor Co. announced Jan. 6 that it will construct a new Corporate Building and Quality Assurance Center at its Japan-based headquarters, with construction beginning this year and completion expected in 2028.  

Yamaha’s new Corporate Building will comprise eight above-ground floors and total nearly 300,000 square feet. (Photos: Yamaha Motor)

Due to aging facilities and insufficient space, Yamaha is updating its HQ, constructing new buildings that will consolidate functional departments on its headquarters grounds, bringing greater operational efficiency and enhancing organizational capabilities.

The planned Corporate Building will serve as the central hub for corporate operations at Yamaha HQ and will comprise eight above-ground floors, totaling nearly 300,000 square feet of floor area. The company says it is designed to maximize energy efficiency, achieving both reduced operating costs and a lower environmental impact.

The Quality Assurance Center totals 123,000 square feet and will serve as the central hub for QA operations.

The Quality Assurance Center will serve as the central hub for QA operations, consolidating a department of seven buildings into a single six-story, 123,000-square-foot building.

Yamaha says both buildings will have an office environment designed to facilitate flexible working styles, conducive to both work-from-home and in-office schedules, creating a communication that transcends traditional team and departmental boundaries.

