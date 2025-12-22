ACCC blocks BRP’s proposed sale of Telwater to Yamaha

BRP Inc. has confirmed that Australia’s competition watchdog has blocked its proposed sale of Telwater Pty Ltd. to Yamaha Motor Australia, keeping the Australian boat builder under BRP ownership for the foreseeable future.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) opposed the transaction, which would have seen Telwater — one of Australia’s largest aluminum boat manufacturers — move to Yamaha control. BRP said it is reviewing the decision and evaluating its options to determine next steps.

In the meantime, BRP will continue to own and operate Telwater, emphasizing that the business remains profitable and well-positioned in the Australian marine market. The company also stressed that the ACCC ruling will not impact BRP’s fiscal 2026 financial guidance.

Telwater markets several well-known Australian boat brands and serves a broad dealer network across the region. BRP said it remains committed to delivering reliable products to Australian consumers while it assesses potential paths forward following the regulator’s decision.