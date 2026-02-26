Indian signs lease on new global HQ, keeping operations in Minnesota

Following Carolwood LP’s majority acquisition of Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company, reinforced its commitment to stay in the Twin Cities, after it announced Feb. 25 that it has signed a 37,832-square-foot, seven-year lease for its new global headquarters in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Indian Motorcycle announced that it signed a 37,832-square-foot, seven-year lease for its new global headquarters in Golden Valley, Minnesota. (Photo: Indian Motorcycles)

The new headquarters represents a significant milestone for the company as it begins its next chapter as a stand-alone company and positions itself for continued long-term growth and innovation, while celebrating its 125th Anniversary.

The new headquarters will serve as a central hub for global leadership, operations, and brand development, with integrated industrial space that supports product development, prototyping, and operational alignment — enabling greater vertical integration across key functions of the business.

“This new global headquarters represents an exciting next step for Indian Motorcycle,” says newly appointed CEO Mike Kennedy. “As we begin this new chapter, we are proud to remain in Minnesota — a state that has played an important role in our journey — and to continue building a future focused on innovation, growth, and delivering exceptional products to riders around the world.”

“Establishing Indian Motorcycle’s global headquarters in Minnesota reflects both the strength of the organization and its long-term strategic direction,” adds Andrew Shanfeld, partner at Carolwood LP. “This investment positions the company for continued growth while reinforcing its deep connection to the region and its talented workforce.”

Indian Motorcycle was represented in its headquarters search and strategic site selection process by Willow Peak. The building is owned by Link Logistics, a Blackstone portfolio company, and Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, with brokers Brent Masica and Jason Meyer. Construction will be led by Matt Anderson of Anderson Construction, with architectural design by David Serrano, founder of Drift Prairie.

As a newly acquired company, Indian hasn’t been standing still since the acquisition. Over the last 30 days, the OEM has released a limited edition Indian Chief Vintage — a reimagination of a timeless classic — as well as an exclusive motorcycle range featuring four hand-painted models with exclusive anniversary badging and premium componentry.