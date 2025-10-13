Breaking NewsIndian MotorcyclesLatest NewsNewsPolarisTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Breaking News: Polaris to sell majority stake in Indian Motorcycle to private equity

The StaffOctober 13, 2025

Polaris Inc. announced plans to separate Indian Motorcycle into a standalone company, selling a majority stake to Los Angeles–based private equity firm Carolwood LP. The move marks a major shift for Polaris, which relaunched the historic brand in 2011 and helped it reclaim a strong presence in the global motorcycle market.

Under the agreement, Polaris will retain a minority equity position while Carolwood assumes majority ownership. (File photo)

Under the agreement, Polaris will retain a minority equity position while Carolwood assumes majority ownership. Indian Motorcycle generated about $478 million in revenue, or 7% of Polaris’ total, for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025. The transaction is expected to close in early 2026, pending customary approvals.

Polaris expects the sale to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA by roughly $50 million and to boost adjusted earnings per share by $1.00 annually.

“Both Polaris and Indian Motorcycle stand to benefit from this deal,” says Polaris CEO Mike Speetzen. “It will allow each business to move faster and focus on areas of greatest opportunity—creating wins for customers, dealers, and shareholders.”

Speetzen praised the brand’s revival under Polaris, adding that Carolwood’s backing would give Indian “the dedicated focus and resources needed for its next stage of growth.”

Carolwood Principal Andrew Shanfeld called Indian Motorcycle “an iconic American brand built on craftsmanship and community,” adding that the firm aims to “support its continued growth as an independent company.”

When the transaction closes, Mike Kennedy — a 30-year motorcycle industry veteran — will become CEO of Indian Motorcycle. Kennedy’s career includes leadership roles as CEO of RumbleOn, president and CEO of Vance & Hines, and 26 years with Harley-Davidson.

Related Articles
Industry veteran Mike Kennedy (above) will become the new CEO of Indian Motorcycle when the sale closes. Mike Dougherty, the current president of Polaris On Road has announced his plans to retire upon completion of the sale after 28 years with Polaris. (File photo)

Carolwood Principal Adam Rubin said Kennedy’s experience with top motorcycle and performance brands “will be key to stewarding Indian Motorcycle’s growth and preserving what makes it special.”

About 900 employees will transition to the new company, which will retain its Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Monticello, Minnesota, manufacturing operations, as well as its design and technology center in Burgdorf, Switzerland. The brand’s global dealer and service network will continue to operate without interruption.

Until the transaction closes, Mike Dougherty, Polaris president of On Road and International, will continue overseeing Indian Motorcycle. Dougherty plans to retire upon completion of the deal, capping a 28-year career that included growing Polaris’ international business from under $100 million to more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

Polaris also issued preliminary Q3 2025 results, expecting sales near the high end of its $1.6–$1.8 billion guidance and adjusted EPS between $0.31 and $0.41, driven by strong ORV performance and cost management. Final results will be released on October 28, 2025.

2024 Indian Challenger Elite
About 900 employees from the Spirit Lake facility in Iowa will transition as part of the sale. The brand’s global dealer and service network will continue to operate without interruption. (File photo)

For dealers, the separation signals continued stability for the Indian Motorcycle brand, with new leadership focused exclusively on motorcycles and ongoing support for existing retail and service operations.

Financial advisors for the transaction include Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC for Polaris and Sheppard Mullin for Carolwood.

Tags
The StaffOctober 13, 2025

Related Articles

Indian Demo Days

Indian’s Demo Days already off to a fast start

September 3, 2025
Polaris ATV 40th anniversary

Polaris celebrates 40 years of ATV innovations

August 27, 2025
Harley-Davidson Finacial Services

What dealers need to know about Harley-Davidson’s new finance partnership

August 27, 2025

Indian Motorcycle’s Gray inducted into Sturgis Hall of Fame

August 12, 2025

One Comment

  1. and here it is………i knew Polaris Indian was just another joke in the long line of Indian jokes, i thought when Polaris bought Indian that finally they had a parent company that will keep them going, but then the just dumped Victory screwing victory owners and dealers, now they are doing it again expanding dealerships and dumping the company…………..so glad i stayed with Harley

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.