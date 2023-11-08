Indian Motorcycle reveals 2024 lineup

Indian Motorcycle has announced a brand collaboration with 100%, an American motocross brand, along with its full 2024 model year lineup. Highlighted by a limited-edition FTR x 100% R Carbon, the 2024 lineup features a new Indian Challenger Elite, a completely redesigned PowerBand Audio system, and updates across the entire Indian Motorcycle lineup.

The wide lineup ranges from the sleek and stylish FTR street bike to its Scout and Chief cruisers, to a diverse range of baggers and touring models, including the Indian Super Chief, Indian Springfield, Chieftain, Indian Challenger, and fully loaded Roadmaster and Indian Pursuit models.

“We’re growing share and growing retail volume all over the world. We’ve received incredible rider feedback and continue to refine, enhance, and fine-tune our lineup and accessories based off this feedback,” says Mike Dougherty, president of Indian Motorcycle.

FTR x 100% R Carbon

Indian Motorcycle has teamed up with 100% to celebrate riders who carve their own path. With 100% linked to iconic moments that have built today’s modern motocross and Indian Motorcycle’s celebrated 123-year history in motorcycling, the two American brands have helped shape the rich fabric of motorcycling with their respective trailblazing spirits.

Pulling styling cues from 100%’s roots in action sports, the FTR x 100% R Carbon has been beautifully designed for the performance-minded rider who wants to stand out from the crowd. The bike features a one-of-a-kind Blue Candy carbon fiber tank, headlight nacelle, seat cowl, and front fender. Its bright white powder-coated frame pops, while gloss paint finishes and red accents throughout deliver a high-quality fit and finish.

The FTR x 100% R Carbon is highly exclusive, with only 400 motorcycles available around the world. Photos courtesy of Indian Motorcycle

The FTR x 100% R Carbon is a raw slice of Americana. Built on the top-of-the-line FTR R Carbon, the new model features more upgrades. Striking Indian Motorcycle and 100% co-branding highlight each tank side, its rear seat cowl, and the chin fairing. Race-ready Öhlins front forks and rear shock spring get custom blacked-out treatment. A black-finished Titanium Akrapovič exhaust and carbon fiber components — engine covers, chain guard, and exhaust heat shield — add custom detailing expected on a limited-edition model. Exacting attention to craftmanship shines with Gilles Tooling parts, including bar-end weights, oil caps, and a radiator cap.

The FTR x 100% R Carbon features a 120-horsepower, liquid-cooled V-twin engine with 87 ft-lb of torque, radially mounted dual-disc Brembo brakes, a 4-inch Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND with turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and three selectable ride modes, Rain, Standard and Sport, which deliver a personalized riding experience.

Launching alongside the limited-edition FTR x 100% R Carbon is an exclusive Indian Motorcycle x 100% apparel collection that will be available at select Indian Motorcycle dealerships and on the Indian Motorcycle website.

Starting at $18,999, the FTR x 100% R Carbon is highly exclusive, with only 400 motorcycles available around the world. Riders purchasing the FTR x 100% R Carbon will receive a complimentary pair of Indian Motorcycle x 100% sunglasses. Bikes will begin shipping to dealers this month.

Advertisement

Indian Challenger Elite

With only 325 2024 Indian Challenger Elite models available around the world, riders will turn heads with its custom-inspired Charcoal Candy paint scheme, while first-class amenities provide comfort and confidence when logging long miles in the saddle.

The bagger is standard with Indian Motorcycle’s all-new, completely redesigned PowerBand Audio system, featuring four 100-watt speakers, two fairing speakers, and two saddlebag speakers, along with an all-new, custom-stitched seat, delivering one-of-a-kind style and all-day riding comfort.

There are only 325 2024 Indian Challenger Elite models available around the world.

Packing a 122-horsepower PowerPlus engine, the Indian Challenger Elite delivers incredible V-twin performance with unmatched passing power. The Indian Challenger Elite’s premium features include electronically adjustable rear suspension preload from Fox, Smart Lean Technology, an adaptive LED Headlight, LED driving lights, an adjustable flare windscreen, driver and passenger Headdress Floorboards, heated grips, saddlebag lights, saddlebag closeouts, and three selectable ride modes, including Tour, Standard, and Sport.

The Indian Challenger Elite starts at $38,499 and will begin shipping to dealers this month.

PowerBand Audio

Redesigned for Indian Motorcycle baggers and touring models, upgraded PowerBand Audio kits raise the bar for premium audio systems with 100-watt speakers that produce higher volume, increased clarity, and more bass. Each speaker touts UnderGlow LED accent lighting, which delivers a custom-inspired look that stands out compared to standard audio systems.

Powerful Sound

The 100-watt PowerBand Audio speakers deliver an immediate increase in volume and clarity over the standard 50-watt speakers. PowerBand Audio’s new Bass Boost Tune provides deeper bass lines, which result in 50 percent more bass when compared to previous PowerBand Audio offerings. New Dynamic EQ auto-optimizes in real-time for the highest quality audio as speed and conditions change. Speakers are durable, water-resistant, and deliver an immersive listening experience – expertly designed to cut through road, wind, and throttle noise.

Upgraded Style

PowerBand Audio speakers sport a chiseled, modern look and UnderGlow, soft-white LED accent rings. The titanium-plated dome stands out from the crowd and ensures the speakers look as good as they sound.

Intuitive Audio Controls

Indian Motorcycle’s industry-leading, 7-Inch Touchscreen Display powered by RIDE COMMAND automatically recognizes PowerBand Audio speakers and immediately upgrades the bike’s Audio menu. With PowerBand Audio, riders receive a nine-band equalizer to fully customize settings and dial-in levels for any music genre.

Factory-Backed Quality

PowerBand Audio’s Power Supply Temperature Protection actively monitors circuit temperature and adjusts to prevent internal damage or system shutdown in extreme heat conditions. The rugged design is water-resistant with an Ultra Coat sealing that protects from water, dirt, and debris. PowerBand Audio is designed and engineered in the U.S.A. and is backed by a factory warranty.

Easy Installation

No wire cutting, extra amps, or brackets are required – delivering a seamless installation process.

Select Indian Motorcycle baggers and touring models will be available off the dealership floor with PowerBand Audio pre-installed at the factory. The new PowerBand Audio system is compatible with 2020-2024 models with seamless installation.

Riders can take their audio system up to 800-watts, including 200-watts in the upper fairing, 200-watts in the lower fairings, 200-watts in the saddlebags, and 200-watts in the touring trunk. All 2024 and newer motorcycles will come standard with the Bass Boost Tune, which will automatically come alive once PowerBand Audio speakers are installed.

The 2024 Indian Sport Cheif starts at $19,999.

2024 Model Year Lineup

In addition to exciting new paint colors, Indian Motorcycle has improved fit and finish on baggers and touring models, as models receive a gloss paint finish across the dash visor, storage door, dash trim, and gauge bezel.

FTR

FTR : Starting at $13,499. Paint Colors: Indy Red over Black

: Starting at $13,499. Paint Colors: Indy Red over Black FTR Sport : Starting at $15,749. Paint Colors: Granite Gray over Blue; Storm Gray over Red

: Starting at $15,749. Paint Colors: Granite Gray over Blue; Storm Gray over Red FTR R Carbon : Starting at $17,249. Paint Color: Carbon Fiber over Indian Motorcycle Red

: Starting at $17,249. Paint Color: Carbon Fiber over Indian Motorcycle Red FTR x 100% R Carbon: Starting at $18,999. Paint Color: Blue Candy Carbon Fiber

Scout

Scout Sixty : Starting at $11,749. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Stealth Gray

: Starting at $11,749. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Stealth Gray Scout Bobber Sixty : Starting at $10,749. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Black Smoke; Sunset Red Metallic; Ghost White

: Starting at $10,749. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Black Smoke; Sunset Red Metallic; Ghost White Scout Rogue Sixty : Starting at $11,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Storm Gray; Spirit Blue Smoke

: Starting at $11,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Storm Gray; Spirit Blue Smoke Scout : Starting at $13,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Metallic; Maroon Metallic; Spirit Blue Metallic over Black Metallic; Black Metallic over Silver Quartz Metallic (Icon); Copper Metallic (Icon)

: Starting at $13,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Metallic; Maroon Metallic; Spirit Blue Metallic over Black Metallic; Black Metallic over Silver Quartz Metallic (Icon); Copper Metallic (Icon) Scout Bobber : Starting at $12,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Springfield Blue; Sunset Red Smoke; Black Smoke; Silver Quartz Smoke; Sagebrush Smoke; Stealth Gray (Icon); Copper Smoke (Icon); Indy Red (Icon)

: Starting at $12,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Springfield Blue; Sunset Red Smoke; Black Smoke; Silver Quartz Smoke; Sagebrush Smoke; Stealth Gray (Icon); Copper Smoke (Icon); Indy Red (Icon) Scout Bobber Twenty : Starting at $13,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Smoke; Maroon Metallic

: Starting at $13,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Smoke; Maroon Metallic Scout Rogue: Starting at $12,749. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Storm Blue; Sagebrush Smoke; Black Smoke; Stealth Gray; Black Azure Crystal (Icon); Copper Metallic (Icon)

Chief

Chief : Starting at $14,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Metallic; Maroon Metallic Smoke

: Starting at $14,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Metallic; Maroon Metallic Smoke Chief Dark Horse : Starting at $18,499. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Springfield Blue Smoke; Sunset Red Metallic; Sandstone Smoke (Icon)

: Starting at $18,499. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Springfield Blue Smoke; Sunset Red Metallic; Sandstone Smoke (Icon) Chief Bobber : Starting at $16,499. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Ghost White Metallic Smoke

: Starting at $16,499. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Ghost White Metallic Smoke Chief Bobber Dark Horse : Starting at $19,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Storm Gray; Sunset Red Smoke; Copper Metallic Pearl (Icon)

: Starting at $19,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Storm Gray; Sunset Red Smoke; Copper Metallic Pearl (Icon) Super Chief : Starting at $18,999. Paint Color: Black Metallic

: Starting at $18,999. Paint Color: Black Metallic Super Chief Limited : Starting at $21,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Spirit Blue Metallic; Ghost White Metallic; Maroon Metallic Pearl

: Starting at $21,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Spirit Blue Metallic; Ghost White Metallic; Maroon Metallic Pearl Sport Chief: Starting at $19,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Sunset Red Smoke; Ghost White Metallic Smoke; Granite Gray; Smoky Quartz Metallic Pearl (Icon)

Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield : Starting at $22,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic over Titanium Merallic; Silver Quartz Metallic over Bronze Pearl Merallic

: Starting at $22,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic over Titanium Merallic; Silver Quartz Metallic over Bronze Pearl Merallic Indian Springfield Dark Horse: Starting at $24,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Sagebrush Green Smoke

Chieftain

Chieftain : Starting at $23,999. Paint Color: Black Metallic

: Starting at $23,999. Paint Color: Black Metallic Chieftain Dark Horse* : Starting at $29,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Ghost White Metallic Smoke with graphics; Granite Gray; Sunset Smoke; Sandstone Smoke (Icon); Stealth Gray Azure with graphics (Icon)

: Starting at $29,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Ghost White Metallic Smoke with graphics; Granite Gray; Sunset Smoke; Sandstone Smoke (Icon); Stealth Gray Azure with graphics (Icon) Chieftain Limited*: Starting at $28,999. Paint Colors: Maroon Metallic with graphics; Spirit Blue Metallic; Black Metallic

Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger : Starting at $26,499. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Smoke

: Starting at $26,499. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Smoke Indian Challenger Dark Horse* : Starting at $30,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Sunset Red Smoke; Spirit Blue Smoke; Sunset Orange Pearl (Icon); Storm Gray Azure (Icon); Black Metallic over Smoky Quartz Metallic Pearl (Icon)

: Starting at $30,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Sunset Red Smoke; Spirit Blue Smoke; Sunset Orange Pearl (Icon); Storm Gray Azure (Icon); Black Metallic over Smoky Quartz Metallic Pearl (Icon) Indian Challenger Limited* : Starting at $29,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Ghost White Metallic; Sunset Red Metallic

: Starting at $29,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Ghost White Metallic; Sunset Red Metallic Indian Challenger Elite*: Starting at $38,499. Paint Color: Charcoal Candy

Roadmaster

Roadmaster : Starting at $32,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Metallic over Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Metallic over Spirit Blue Metallic

: Starting at $32,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Metallic over Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Metallic over Spirit Blue Metallic Roadmaster Dark Horse* : Starting at $32,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Maroon Metallic

: Starting at $32,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Maroon Metallic Roadmaster Limited*: Starting at $32,999. Paint Colors: Black Azure Crystal; Spirit Blue Metallic

Indian Pursuit

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse* : Starting at $35,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Stalth Gray; Black Metallic over Springfield Blue; Ghost White Metallic Smoke (Icon); Dark Canyon Metallic (Icon)

: Starting at $35,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Stalth Gray; Black Metallic over Springfield Blue; Ghost White Metallic Smoke (Icon); Dark Canyon Metallic (Icon) Indian Pursuit Limited*: Starting at $34,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Sunset Red Metallic; Black Metallic over Spirit Blue Metallic; Black Metallic over Titanium Metallic; Black Metallic over Copper Metallic (Icon)

*Model offered with option to add PowerBand Audio straight from the factory.

The 2024 Indian Motorcycle lineup will begin shipping this month to Indian Motorcycle dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada.