Indian Motorcycle releases Custom Sport Chief Series video

Indian Motorcycle continues its ‘Forged’ custom Sport Chief video series, releasing the second of its three-bike build series. For this build, Indian Motorcycle tapped Jake Cutler from Barnstorm Cycles to create a one-of-a-kind custom Sport Chief for highly decorated MMA fighter T.J. Dillashaw.

When designing the bike, Cutler wanted to create a locked-in riding position. To achieve this, Cutler narrowed the tank and added knee cutouts to allow T.J. to tuck into the bike for a more comfortable and secure riding position. For the seat, Cutler used custom upholstery with gripper fabric. The handlebars are raised two inches with a slight pull back, while the front end was lifted an inch. With color-matched wheels, the bike’s high-finish paint was completed by Blue Moon Kustoms in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“The end result of the bike is pretty much how I mapped it out,” Cutler says. “The colors are where I wanted them to be, the design is what I was hoping it would be.”

The Indian Motorcycle ‘Forged’ series will conclude with the final build by Carey Hart, set to debut May 18. Check out the first three videos in the Forged series.

