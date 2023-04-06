Indian Motorcycles reveals Custom Sport Chief Series builders

Indian Motorcycles has shared the three builders of the Indian Motorcycles Custom Sport Chief Series: Yaniv Evan, Jake Cutler and Carey Hart. Each video below is part one of two in the series, introducing the builders and their bike:

Yaniv Evan

Yaniv Evan from Powerplant Motorcycles self-taught himself during the height of the early 2000s chopper scene. He is now a west coast performance cruiser kingpin, spending the last few years cranking out a series of highly influential builds for some of Hollywood's biggest names.

Jake Cutler

Jake Cutler, with Brainstorm Cycles, is carrying the torch for west coast style performance builds on the east coast. Barnstorm has an extensive history of delivering next level cruiser and bagger builds. Straight out of Massachusetts, Cutler has been riding and working on motorcycles since he was three years old.

Carey Hart

Carey Hart, a pioneer in freestyle motocross and now street performance builder, will design a special build that will be put in the hands of longtime friend and fellow FMX Legend Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg.

Indian Motorcycles will release Part 2 in May, revealing each builders final build.