Indian Motorcycle introduces 2025 Scout lineup

Indian Motorcycle has introduced the 2025 Indian Scout lineup of five models, three trim levels and more than 100 Scout family accessories. The 2025 Indian Scout features the industry’s lowest seat height, ABS across the entire lineup and Traction Control and Ride Modes on select models.

The 2025 Indian Scout features a completely redesigned 1250cc liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine – the SpeedPlus 1250. Delivering up to 111 horsepower and north of 82 ft-lbs of torque, each Indian Scout offers crisp acceleration and superior passing power. Electronic fuel injection provides consistent fueling for smooth throttle response, while a responsive six-speed transmission keeps all the power easily within reach for sporty riding.

The 2025 Indian Scout lineup includes five models, three trim levels and more than 100 Scout family accessories. Photos courtesy of Indian Motorcycle

To evolve the Scout, Indian Motorcycle focused its efforts in three areas. First and foremost, the new Scout must uphold its legendary design DNA because riders unanimously love its look and style. Next, Indian Motorcycle engineered the lineup to meet the needs of its diverse group of riders, so the Scout features a lightweight and low seat height of 25.6 inches. The third focus is technology and the new 2025 model year lineup offers a variety of technology packages to provide riders with a wide price range.

As a new platform built from the ground up, the 2025 Indian Scout lineup comprises five models with trim levels to ensure a style and price point for its diverse mix of riders.

Models

Indian Scout Bobber

Stripped down with an aggressive stance and raw power, the Scout Bobber is the perfect expression of the iconic bobber style. The model is blacked out front to back with chopped bobber fenders and headlight nacelle. A solo bobber-style seat reinforces a minimalist bobber aesthetic without trading comfort and firmly plants riders in control under hard acceleration. Slammed two-inch suspension creates a low stance for an aggressive, custom look. Bar-end mirrors give the bike a cut-down and clean look with improved visibility.

Scout Bobber : Starting at $12,999; available in Black Metallic

: Starting at $12,999; available in Black Metallic Scout Bobber Limited : Starting at $13,699, available in Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Sunset Red Smoke

: Starting at $13,699, available in Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Sunset Red Smoke Scout Bobber Limited +Tech: Starting at $14,699, available in Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Sunset Red Smoke, Spirit Blue Metallic, Nara Bronze Metallic

2025 Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber

Indian Sport Scout

The Sport Scout gives a more aggressive spirit to the Scout lineup. Stylish gloss black six-inch moto-style risers with machine highlights come standard on the model. Machined triples and moto handlebars complete the package, both in custom looks and dialed ergonomics that fit its menacing style with improved reach and control for aggressive riding. The sport-style seat provides riders with more back support and comfort without compromising the bike’s sleek style. The quarter fairing gives the Sport Scout a stylish and custom look straight from the factory while protecting riders from the wind. The 19-inch front wheel adds to the aggressive nature of the Sport Scout both in style and agile handling.

Sport Scout : Starting at $13,499; available in Black Metallic

: Starting at $13,499; available in Black Metallic Sport Scout Limited : Starting at $14,199; available in Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Storm Blue, Nara Bronze Smoke

: Starting at $14,199; available in Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Storm Blue, Nara Bronze Smoke Sport Scout Limited +Tech: Starting at $15,199; available in Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Storm Blue, Nara Bronze Smoke

2025 Indian Motorcycle Sport Scout

Indian Scout Classic

The Scout Classic is where heritage-inspired design meets the needs of today’s American cruiser rider. Premium chrome, classic Indian Motorcycle flared fenders and flawless paint will turn heads at every intersection. Wire wheels add to the timeless and authentic style. A low seat height and relaxed ergonomics make for an easy, confident ride at every speed.

Scout Classic : Starting at $13,999; available in Black Metallic

: Starting at $13,999; available in Black Metallic Scout Classic Limited : Starting at $14,699; available in Black Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke

: Starting at $14,699; available in Black Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke Scout Classic Limited +Tech: Starting at $15,699; available in Black Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke, Ghost White Metallic, Sunset Red Metallic

2025 Indian Motorcycle Scout Classic

Indian Super Scout

The Indian Super Scout is built for any type of riding and saddlebags, wire wheels, a windshield and a passenger pillion come standard. The Super Scout’s saddlebags allow riders to carry essentials and offer simple ease of use with a quick pull tab. The quick-release windshield comes off in seconds for a different look, while its three inches of suspension travel increases comfort to ride longer and farther. Premium chrome finishes and flawless paint add to the timeless styling.

Super Scout Limited +Tech: Starting at $16,499, available in Black Metallic, Black Smoke with Graphics, Maroon Metallic with Graphics

2025 Indian Motorcycle Super Scout

Indian 101 Scout

The Indian 101 Scout is built to be the highest-performing Scout that Indian Motorcycle has ever offered. With adjustable piggyback rear shocks, inverted adjustable front forks and dual disk Brembo brakes, the Indian 101 Scout is packed with premium components that make a statement about the rider’s ability to go fast. A custom-stitched, gunfighter-style solo seat provides premium comfort to match the bike’s premium performance. Stylish gloss black six-inch moto-style risers with machine highlights, machined triples and moto-handlebars tie the model together with custom appeal and purposeful ergonomics that fit its aggressive character. 101 Scout badging and exclusive paint and graphics finish the model’s look.

101 Scout Limited +Tech: Starting at $16,999; Available in Sunset Red Metallic with Graphics, Ghost White Metallic with Graphics

2025 Indian Motorcycle 101 Scout

Trim levels

Standard

Three models come with standard equipment: the Scout Classic, Scout Bobber, and Sport Scout. These models come standard with ABS, new LED lighting and an analog gauge with newly introduced fuel level and fuel economy readouts. This trim level is perfect for riders looking to get into the all-new Scout lineup at a lower price point.

Limited

The Limited Trim adds to the Standard Trim with premium badging and the next level of usable technology. Traction Control provides confident, predictable handling in all conditions, while Cruise Control improves comfort when traversing long, highway rides. A USB Charger keeps riders connected, while three selectable ride modes, including Sport, Standard and Tour, allow riders to adjust throttle response to dial in their ride experience. Riders can choose from Scout Classic Limited, Scout Bobber Limited and Sport Scout Limited.

Limited +Tech

The Limited +Tech Trim introduces Indian Motorcycle’s 4-inch Round Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND to the Scout platform. This display offers a GPS with turn-by-turn navigation and point-to-point route planning, as well as weather and traffic overlay, configurable gauges, ride stats and more. This trim allows riders to unlock critical bike data with RIDE COMMAND+ connected services and access industry-leading technology with Bike Health, Bike Locator and more. Limited +Tech Trim also offers a push-button, keyless ignition, for convenient on-off capabilities and a premium experience. While standard on 101 Scout and Super Scout models, riders can level up when choosing Scout Classic, Scout Bobber and Sport Scout models.

Advertisement

Accessories

The Indian Scout’s redesigned rear subframe delivers consistent fitment for accessories across the entire line. Over 100 family accessories offer versatility and allow riders to tailor their bike’s style and dial in personal comfort. The Indian Scout offers 32 different ergonomic combinations, from a variety of handlebar options to reduced and extended reach seats, to mid-controls. Riders can personalize their bike to fit their height and preferred riding position.

Accessory Collections

Overnighter: The Overnighter Collection is tailor-made for medium to long-distance journeys, ensuring comfort for overnight stays at nearby destinations. The Solo Luggage Rack, a key addition, provides a convenient platform for riders to secure essential items, complemented by the protective All-Weather Vinyl Tail Bag. Enhancing both style and functionality, the 20-inch Quick Release Touring Windshield offers wind protection and reduces exposure to road debris, while Rider Floorboards contribute to aesthetics and rider comfort. For extended adventures, Touring Saddlebags expand storage capacity, transforming the rider’s motorcycle into a versatile and comfortable touring option.​

Commuter: The Commuter Collection is designed for practicality and comfort, ideal for daily transportation. The Syndicate Seat provides ergonomic support, paired with the Pathfinder 5 ¾-inch Adaptive LED Headlight for enhanced visibility. Pinnacle Mirrors enhance aesthetics and situational awareness, while the RAM X-Grip Phone Mount adds functionality for on-the-go communication. Extended and reduced reach handlebars and Mid Foot Controls bring numerous riding positions to life for a perfect fit and increased control. Passenger Pegs allow passengers to maintain a relaxed and secure position.

Stealth: The Stealth Collection boasts a premium set of accessories curated to further enhance the aggressive style and functionality of the Scout. Sleek Smoked Turn Signals and 10-inch Moto Handlebar Risers and Moto Handlebars elevate aesthetics, while Radial RS Mirrors by Rizoma add sophistication. The Stealth Collection’s Bobber Saddlebags and Blacked-Out Levers seamlessly merge style and functionality, while the Scout Pathfinder LED Headlight further illuminates the road ahead.

Open Roads: The Open Roads Collection features premium accessories crafted to enhance comfort and functionality, ensuring an elevated riding experience on the long haul. Stylish yet refined, Indian Motorcycle’s Steel Front Highway Bars offer protection and allow the attachment of other accessories. LED Driving Lights enhance visibility, while the Syndicate Low Profile Passenger Backrest and Touring Backrest Pad add comfort for passengers. The Open Roads Collection’s Rider and Passenger Floorboards enhance comfort and control, while Highway Pegs allow riders to stretch out when cruising open highways.

The new Scout lineup will begin shipping in May.