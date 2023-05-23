Indian Motorcycle reveals Jeremy Stenberg’s custom Sport Chief

Indian Motorcycle has revealed the final custom Sport Chief build within its ‘Forged’ video series, featuring long-time friends and renowned freestyle motocross riders Carey Hart and Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg. The final custom bike takes the stock performance of the Indian Sport Chief to an entirely new level.

When speaking to Twitch about his build plans, Hart said, “It’s already a great base. The components on the production Sport Chief are great, but for what you’re going to be doing, I'm going to really focus on the chassis, handling, and braking. You’re going to ride the wheels off this thing, so it has to perform. It’s not just a trophy bike.”

Hart started by stripping the bike down to its motor and frame. He reengineered the brakes with race spec Beringer components and tapped Trac Dynamics to develop a billet aluminum swingarm for increased rigidity and to minimize flex. Barnstorm Cycles added knee cuts to help slim the tank. The bike also features Hart & ODI bars and grips, super sticky Dunlop tires, machine wheels, a chain conversion and a Bassani 2-into-1 exhaust.

Hart raised the front end an inch and added a Beringer clutch perch to deliver a more moto-like feel that Twitch is accustomed to. To finish the bike off, Hart pulled in Schultz Design to deliver a paint scheme that was flashy, but classic, and truly represented Twitch’s personality.

To watch the entire ‘Forged’ Series, visit Indian Motorcycle’s YouTube Playlist.

Carey Hart pulled in Schultz Design to deliver a paint scheme that was flashy, but classic, representing Twitch’s personality. Photo courtesy of Indian Motorcycle