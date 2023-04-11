Indian launches limited-edition motorcycle models

Indian Motorcycle has announced the addition of the Indian Pursuit and return of the Chieftain Elite to its limited-edition Elite class of motorcycles.

“When we first introduced the 2018 Chieftain Elite, we wanted to create an offering that was not just limited in quantity, but exclusive in nature with custom details straight from the factory,” said Aaron Jax, vice president of Indian Motorcycle. “Today, with jewel-like finishes, our Elite line of baggers and touring models truly represent the best-of-the-best and deliver a statement like nothing else on the road.”

Indian Motorcycle reveals the 2023 Indian Pursuit (right) and Chieftain Elite. Photos courtesy of Indian Motorcycle

Indian Pursuit Elite

With only 150 units available worldwide, 2023 marks the debut for the Indian Pursuit Elite. The motorcycle offers sophisticated style and unparalleled comfort and performance. Designed for riders who value the journey as much as the destination, the Indian Pursuit Elite is packed with premium amenities and advanced ride-enhancing technology to achieve a more comfortable ride.

Indian Motorcycle debuts the limited-edition 2023 Indian Pursuit Elite, announcing 150 models will be available worldwide.

Sophisticated Style

The Pursuit Elite’s premium Super Graphite Metallic and Black Metallic paint with Shadow Bronze Chrome accents exude sophistication. Color-matched Elite badging and premium components complete the bike’s beautiful design.

Performance

Taking center stage of the Indian Pursuit Elite is the 108 cubic-inch, liquid cooled PowerPlus engine. With best-in-class 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs. of torque, the Indian Pursuit Elite delivers incredible V-twin touring performance with unmatched passing power.

Premium amenities / ride enhancing technology

Electronically adjustable rear suspension preload from Fox allows riders to adjust preload for optimal comfort and handling under varying conditions. Whether riding solo, two-up or carrying more cargo – the electronically adjustable rear suspension preload is managed from the convenience of the bike’s infotainment system.

The Indian Pursuit Elite offers Smart Lean Technology using a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit to tune traction control, ABS and torque for even more control and unsurpassed handling. Backlit switch cubes improve the rider’s ability to see the bike’s controls at night, while the Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight combined with Pathfinder S LED driving lights and saddlebag lights deliver improved visibility and more eye-catching style in dark conditions. Providing a luxurious ride experience, both rider and passenger get a heated seat with adjustable controls on the seat and infotainment system, and premium styling.

The Indian Pursuit Elite includes a touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND and offers Apple CarPlay integration and Bluetooth connectivity.

Each Indian Pursuit Elite is equipped with an industry-leading seven-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND and offers Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, one year of RIDE COMMAND+ connected features and more.

Riders can cut through road and engine noise with Powerband Audio which works seamlessly with the RIDE COMMAND system to set the mood for the trip. Built-in amplifiers, a 9-band equalizer and 16 speakers provide crystal clear sound at any speed. Equipped with remote-locking storage, riders can keep all cargo protected inside spacious, weatherproof saddlebags and the trunk. For riders looking to achieve further customization, a quick release low profile trunk is available as a color-matched accessory.

Chieftain Elite

The 2023 Chieftain Elite features meaner and more aggressive styling with custom-inspired details straight from the factory. Only 175 Chieftain Elite units are available globally.

Indian Motorcycle returns the Chieftain Elite model to its Elite class of motorcycles.

Custom-Inspired Style

The new Chieftain Elite’s eye-catching paint scheme featuring Super Graphite Smoke is complemented by premium Shadow Bronze chrome finishes and Indian Motorcycle headdress floorboards.

The Chieftain Elite’s open fender showcases a new 10-spoke precision machined front wheel. Standard to the motorcycle is fender-to-fender, as the Adaptive Pathfinder LED headlight and rear saddlebag LED lights provide head-turning style at night. An adjustable tinted flare windshield raises or lowers to the rider’s preferred position with the push of a handlebar-mounted button for ultimate comfort.

Air-Cooled Performance

Packing the most powerful Indian Motorcycle air-cooled engine, the Thunderstroke 116, the Chieftain Elite delivers 126 feet-pounds of torque. Rear cylinder deactivation improves rider comfort when riding through slower traffic, while three selectable ride modes, including Tour, Standard and Sport, allow riders to adjust the bike’s throttle response to match their riding style.

Packing the most powerful Indian Motorcycle air-cooled engine, the Thunderstroke 116, the Chieftain Elite delivers 126 feet-pounds of torque.

Premium amenities / ride enhancing technology

Like the Indian Pursuit Elite, the Chieftain Elite features the seven-inch touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND with Apple CarPlay, GPS with navigation and RIDE COMMAND+ features, like live traffic and weather overlays, and a vehicle locator feature.

As standard equipment, the motorcycle features backlit switch cubes, an integrated PowerBand audio system, and includes ABS, keyless ignition, tire pressure monitoring, as well as weatherproof and remote-locking saddlebags with more than 18 gallons of storage. Color matched accessories are available including a quick release touring and low-profile trunk, as well as hard lower fairings.

Pricing for Indian Pursuit Elite and Chieftain Elite begin at $39,999 and $35,499 and will begin shipping to dealers around the world in spring 2023.