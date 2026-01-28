Indian pays tribute to motorcycle’s ‘golden age’ with ’40s-inspired bike

To coincide with its 125th anniversary, Indian Motorcycle kicked off the New Year by unveiling the 2026 Indian Chief Vintage — a reimagination of a timeless classic modernized for today’s enthusiasts.

Starting at $19,999, the 2026 Indian Chief Vintage is available in Black Metallic and Indian Motorcycle Red and will arrive at dealerships in March. (Photo: Indian Motorcycle)

Inspired by 1940s Chief models, the new Chief Vintage is a tribute to an American classic from the heart of the golden age of motorcycling, fusing classic design with power, precision, and innovation.

“Indian Chiefs from the 1940s remain one of the most recognizable and celebrated motorcycles in American history,” says Ola Stenegärd, design director for Indian. “With its iconic V-twin engine, valanced fenders, and unparalleled reliability, the Chief set a standard for performance and design that resonates today.”

Indian design

With sculpted lines that pay homage to post-war classics, Indian says its Chief Vintage is designed to look like it rolled straight off the production line in the 1940s. Its valanced front fender is complemented by the lit headdress ornament, while a narrow rear subframe and vintage handlebars reference the era’s designs. A vintage solo seat is reimagined to maximize comfort and support, while wire-spoke wheels complete the American design.

The engine features non-machined black cylinders and silver-painted cylinder heads and pushrod tubes. These painted components and non-machined fins pay tribute to the raw aluminum finishes found on the original Chief models.

Performance and technology

Powering the Chief Vintage is Indian’s air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine, delivering 120 ft-lb. of torque. Three selectable ride modes — Tour, Standard, and Sport —allow riders to tailor throttle response.

The bike is equipped with Indian’s 4-inch round touchscreen display. The 2026 system features all-new software, improving startup time and loading times by approximately 25%. The new software introduces Indian’s app-enhanced navigation, delivering integration between a rider’s mobile phone and their on-bike display.

Indian accessories

Launching with Chief Vintage is a curated selection of premium accessories. Riders can equip front Highway Bars for low-speed tip-over protection and add Highway Bar Lower Closeouts to reduce wind and shield road debris.

Weather-resistant vinyl saddlebags offer riders the option to add more than five gallons of storage per bag. Complementing the collection are select Premium Handle Grips that elevate both style and tactile feel, while available rider floorboards offer a wider, more stable platform for increased comfort and control.

For two-up riding, riders can purchase the Classic Solo Seat with a matching Passenger Pillion, while a Passenger Touring Backrest Pad can also be added.

On the performance side, the Pathfinder 5¾-inch adaptive LED headlight automatically adjusts for turns and provides an added layer of safety during night riding. The precision-engineered Chief Stage 1 Slip-On Exhaust produces a deep, powerful tone while improving acceleration and throttle response.

Complementing the exhaust, the slash cut tips add visual flair and enhance the exhaust growl, with the Thunderstroke Stage 1 High-Flow Air Intake improving engine breathing for smoother, more responsive power delivery.

Starting at $19,999, the 2026 Indian Chief Vintage is available in Black Metallic and Indian Motorcycle Red and will arrive at dealerships in March.