Indian Motorcycle has kicked off the fourth season of its highly anticipated FORGED custom build series, with the premiere episode launching now on its YouTube channel. Aimed squarely at motorcycle enthusiasts and custom culture fans, this season puts the spotlight on the brand-new 2025 Chieftain PowerPlus, Indian’s latest innovation in the American V-Twin bagger market.

This year’s FORGED lineup features three renowned builders who each bring a distinct vision to life through custom iterations of the Chieftain PowerPlus. Headlining the first episode is Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, a legend in Freestyle Motocross (FMX), who’s now making waves in the custom V-Twin world. Kyle Bertsch of Forever Rad and Satya Kraus of Kraus Moto are joining him later in the series—both respected names in the custom motorcycle scene.

The six-part video series will follow the builders through their design and fabrication process, culminating in the unveiling of three radically unique custom Chieftains later this summer. Each build is crafted to showcase the Chieftain PowerPlus’s blend of performance and premium styling.

Built around Indian’s stout PowerPlus 112 engine, the new Chieftain PowerPlus pushes the limits of the V-Twin category with advanced rider-assist technology and modern bagger aesthetics.

The FORGED series continues to position Indian Motorcycle as a leader in factory engineering and custom builds, offering dealers fresh opportunities to connect with performance-focused and style-conscious riders alike.