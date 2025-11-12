Indian Motorcycle rolls out 2026 lineup with the new Sport Scout RT

Indian Motorcycle recently announced its model year lineup for 2026, headlined by the all-new Sport Scout RT, as well as updated paint and graphics schemes to multiple models, and new accessories across its cruiser, bagger, and touring range.

Indian says the new Sport Scout RT delivers aggressive style and increased capability with factory-fitted locking rigid saddlebags.

(Photo: Indian Motorcycle)

“Scout is a market-leading, globally recognized icon, and with the debut of the Sport Scout RT, we’re redefining what it means to ride an Indian Scout,” says Aaron Jax, vice president of Indian Motorcycle. “Through a host of new updates across the lineup, we’re not just holding our ground as the best cruiser on the road — we’re raising the bar by offering riders around the world an unrivaled way to experience the open road.”

Sport Scout RT

Leveraging the style and proportions of Scout’s DNA — powered by a 1250cc V-twin engine, tucked into a next-generation steel tube frame — Sport Scout RT features a modern design and adds a more aggressive and capable spirit to the Scout lineup. Locking rigid saddlebags offer more than 10 gallons of weatherproof storage, capable of fitting an entire set of riding gear, with a top-down design that maximizes cargo capacity.

It features new color-matched fenders and quarter fairing paired with new graphics, while gloss black 5.5-inch moto style risers with machine highlights come standard. Machined triples and moto handlebars complete the package, both in custom looks and dialed ergonomics. Its sport solo seat provides lower back support and offers comfort on longer rides, and the quarter fairing keeps wind off the rider’s chest. The 19-inch front wheel adds to the aggressive nature of the bike, both in design and agile handling.

Starting at $16,999, the Sport Scout RT is available in the Limited +Tech trim in Black Smoke, Chalk, and Sunset Red Metallic.

Fresh paint and graphics

Leading the 2026 color palette is Indian’s all-new Black Crystal and Super Graphite with Championship Gold accent finish, available for the 101 Scout, Chieftain PowerPlus, and Indian Challenger.

Other colors include:

Deep Blue Metallic : Scout Classic, Indian Chief, Chieftain, Chieftain PowerPlus, Indian Challenger, Roadmaster PowerPlus, and Indian Pursuit.

: Scout Classic, Indian Chief, Chieftain, Chieftain PowerPlus, Indian Challenger, Roadmaster PowerPlus, and Indian Pursuit. Chalk : Super Chief, Indian Challenger, Roadmaster PowerPlus, and Indian Pursuit

: Super Chief, Indian Challenger, Roadmaster PowerPlus, and Indian Pursuit Indy Red : Sport Chief

: Sport Chief Cascade Green Metallic with Black Metallic: Roadmaster PowerPlus and Indian Pursuit.

Roadmaster also adds Deep Blue Metallic with Silver Quartz Metallic.

Alongside these new colors, Indian refreshes its tank graphics across the Chief Dark Horse, Sport Chief, Super Chief Limited, and Super Chief Dark Horse.

Indian accessories

The 2026 Indian Motorcycle accessory catalog offers a curated range, enabling riders to tailor their bike with added comfort, expanded storage, and enhanced audio.

Indian Scout

PowerBand Audio Bluetooth speaker

Locking rigid saddlebags

Adjustable brake and clutch levers by Gilles Tooling

8-inch pullback handlebars risers

Indian Chief

Two-up, two-tone high bolster seat

Syndicate reduced reach seat

2-inch pullback handlebars

8-inch pullback Moto handlebar risers

Bagger and touring

Spirit Lake saddlebag and trunk liner travel bags

Spirit Lake wheeled touring bag

The 2026 Indian Motorcycle lineup will begin shipping to dealers throughout November.