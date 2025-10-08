DealersElectricLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterZero Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles expands global footprint, names new PR partner

The StaffOctober 8, 2025

Zero Motorcycles is sharpening its focus on global growth with two major moves: the transition of its global headquarters to the Netherlands and the appointment of Backbone Media as its U.S. public relations agency of record.

The shift of key global functions from Scotts Valley, California, to Zero’s European headquarters marks a strategic evolution for the company, positioning it closer to its fastest-growing market. (Photo: Zero Motorcycles/Facebook)

The shift of key global functions from Scotts Valley, California, to Zero’s European headquarters marks a strategic evolution for the company, positioning it closer to its fastest-growing market. Europe has become the primary driver of Zero’s expansion in electric two-wheel transportation, and the new global hub is aimed at strengthening collaboration, agility, and execution across international operations.

Despite the change, Zero reaffirmed its strong commitment to the U.S. market. The company’s Scotts Valley location will remain its long-term Innovation Hub for R&D and engineering, continuing to drive the design and development of Zero’s advanced electric motorcycles and powertrains.

“Our U.S. dealer network remains critical to our success,” says Zero Motorcycles CEO Sam Paschel. “We’re doubling down on innovation here in California while uniting our global teams in Europe to move even faster. This is about focus, discipline, and leading the transformation of the powersports industry.”

To support this next phase, Zero’s primary shareholder has committed $50 million in new funding, reinforcing long-term confidence in the company’s direction and leadership position in the electric powersports category.

New PR team

As part of its expansion strategy, Zero has also named Backbone Media as its U.S. PR agency of record. Backbone will handle strategic communications, media relations, and brand storytelling as Zero continues to roll out new models, expand its dealer network, and strengthen its position in the electric mobility market.

“Zero Motorcycles is a category-defining brand,” says Ian Anderson, VP of earned media at Backbone. “We’re thrilled to help amplify its mission of transforming motorcycling through electrification and performance.”

Paschel adds, “Partnering with Backbone gives us the platform to tell our story with greater impact—connecting with riders who value performance, sustainability, and innovation.”

With a new global headquarters in the Netherlands, continued engineering leadership in California, and fresh communications firepower in the U.S., Zero Motorcycles is poised to accelerate into its next era as a major force in electric two-wheeled mobility.

