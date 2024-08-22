Powersports dealership helps feed children across northern Utah

Joining an initiative overseen by the Young Caring for Our Young Foundation, Young Powersports XL Centerville gathered volunteers on Aug. 13 to create meal kits for students experiencing hunger.

The event led to the assembly of 4,000 packs, which will be donated to the Davis School District and distributed to local schools.

“Our team is grateful to chip away at such a large problem in our community,” says Nate Gailey, Young Powersports XL Centerville’s general manager. “We know that these types of events make a difference for those who may not have the ability to help themselves.”

Hosted at the XL Centerville dealership, assembly lines were created to put together pantry packs — which provide a child with enough snacks and simple-serve meals for two days. The list of volunteers included employees, community members, and individuals from Young Caring for Our Young, as well as players and coaches from Weber State University’s softball team.

The event at the XL Centerville location was part of an effort to create 15,000 pantry packs in less than a week, which was also contributed to by America First, Young Subaru, Young Toyota and Young Honda. (Photos: Young Powersports XL Centerville)

“This is one of our foundation’s most impactful initiatives,” says Tami Olsen, Young Caring for Our Young’s director. “We’re dedicated to ensuring that children thrive in school, and they can’t thrive if they are hungry. We appreciate our dealerships and America First Credit Union for working alongside us to make a difference. Efforts like this would not be possible without businesses like them.”

Pantry packs cost an average of $5 to make and are typically provided to students before weekends or holidays when school breakfasts and lunches aren’t available. Young Caring for Our Young has assembled tens of thousands of pantry packs over the past several years. So far, in 2024 alone, the nonprofit has donated 20,000 packs, and they have scheduled several more assembly events.

In addition to assembling pantry packs, Young Powersports XL Centerville will host Power Up Against Teen Homelessness. The initiative — which is supported by eight Young Powersports dealerships — will provide 400 teens experiencing homelessness with backpacks that are filled with living essentials.

“The XL Centerville team has been an incredible advocate for our foundation and Davis County,” adds Olsen. “Their facility is filled with people dedicated to making an impact, and they take their commitment to the community seriously.”

Young Powersports XL Centerville joined the Young Automotive Group last year. Housed in a 115,000 sq. ft. facility, the location is one of the largest powersports dealerships in the United States.

“This team and building are capable of extraordinary things,” asserts Gailey. “We know we have something here that can not only change the landscape of our area, but the powersports industry as a whole.”