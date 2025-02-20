Dana Tilling, the innovative artist and founder of Metalwood Garage, has been named the featured artist at the 2025 Flying Piston Benefit Breakfast & Auction. This highly anticipated event will take place Monday morning, March 3, 2025, in the pavilion at Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley-Davidson in Daytona.

Dana Tilling of Metalwood Garage will unveil her latest masterpieces—an exclusive custom Metalwood Guitar and a fabricated Gearhead Bench designed especially for the auction. (Photo: Flying Piston Benefit Auction)

Tilling, known for her extraordinary ability to transform salvaged metal, motorcycle parts, and reclaimed wood into functional works of art, will unveil her latest masterpieces—an exclusive custom Metalwood Guitar and a fabricated Gearhead Bench, both pieces designed especially for the Flying Piston Benefit Auction.

All Kids Bike

More than just an artistic showcase, the Flying Piston Benefit Auction serves a higher purpose. Proceeds from the event support All Kids Bike, a national movement that teaches children how to ride Strider Balance Bikes in kindergarten P.E. across the country.

Every bid placed on Tilling’s art, over 20 one-off skateboard decks by custom culture artists, and other exclusive items will help put more kids on two wheels. (Photo: All Kids Bike)

Every bid placed on Tilling’s art, over 20 one-off skateboard decks by custom culture artists, and other exclusive items will help put more kids on two wheels, ensuring a future generation of confident young riders.

Metalwood Garage

With her Metalwood Garage brand, Tilling has redefined what it means to upcycle, turning scrap materials into awe-inspiring, functional pieces of art. From custom furniture crafted from vintage motorcycle parts to playable metal guitars, her work blends craftsmanship with a rebellious, rock ‘n’ roll spirit.

Attendees of the Flying Piston Benefit Breakfast & Auction will have the unique opportunity to meet Tilling, learn about her creative process, and witness firsthand the fusion of art, music, and motorcycling culture.