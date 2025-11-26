Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Dainese donates one-off Rossi birthday gear to UNICEF auction

The StaffNovember 26, 2025

Dainese is putting a true collector’s gem on the block: the only Valentino Rossi–worn gear from the Soleluna Vale46 Anniversario series. The gear — numbered 1/46 and used by Rossi during a 2025 Mugello training session — will be auctioned to support UNICEF’s “Road Safety for Children” program.

The kit includes a custom-fit Dainese Demone GP D-air 3x kangaroo suit and AGV Pista GP RR helmet, finished in Rossi’s signature Soleluna graphics with black, carbon and gold detailing. (Photos: Dainese Group)

The kit includes a custom-fit Dainese Demone GP D-air 3x kangaroo suit and AGV Pista GP RR helmet, finished in Rossi’s signature Soleluna graphics with black, carbon and gold detailing.

This is the only set featuring a gold turtle patch on the shoulder, plus Rossi’s autograph. Both pieces come housed in a metal and plexiglass display case.

This is the only set featuring a gold turtle patch on the shoulder, plus Rossi’s autograph.

“Dainese’s mission has always been to protect people,” says CEO Angel Sanchez. “Supporting UNICEF strengthens our bond with Valentino and our focus on the next generation.” UNICEF Italy President Nicola Graziano added his thanks, noting the auction will directly aid global child road-safety efforts.

For dealers, it’s another spotlight moment tying Dainese, AGV and Rossi to high-value, mission-driven storytelling, likely to draw strong engagement from collectors and Rossi fans.

The auction is likely to draw strong engagement from collectors and Rossi fans.

More information about the auction is available on the Dainese website. The auction will be live until November 29.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffNovember 26, 2025

Related Articles

Team Arctic

Team Arctic expands factory XC race program for 2025-26 season

October 28, 2025
Kramer Motorcycle set for preorders

Krämer opens preorders of APX-350 MA following Talent Cup debut

October 22, 2025
Motocross of Nations

Australia finishes first at Motocross of Nations, U.S. takes second

October 9, 2025
Young Powersports teen homelessness event

Young Powersports rallies volunteers to aid homeless teens in Utah

October 7, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.