Dainese donates one-off Rossi birthday gear to UNICEF auction

Dainese is putting a true collector’s gem on the block: the only Valentino Rossi–worn gear from the Soleluna Vale46 Anniversario series. The gear — numbered 1/46 and used by Rossi during a 2025 Mugello training session — will be auctioned to support UNICEF’s “Road Safety for Children” program.

The kit includes a custom-fit Dainese Demone GP D-air 3x kangaroo suit and AGV Pista GP RR helmet, finished in Rossi’s signature Soleluna graphics with black, carbon and gold detailing. (Photos: Dainese Group)

The kit includes a custom-fit Dainese Demone GP D-air 3x kangaroo suit and AGV Pista GP RR helmet, finished in Rossi’s signature Soleluna graphics with black, carbon and gold detailing.

This is the only set featuring a gold turtle patch on the shoulder, plus Rossi’s autograph. Both pieces come housed in a metal and plexiglass display case.

This is the only set featuring a gold turtle patch on the shoulder, plus Rossi’s autograph.

“Dainese’s mission has always been to protect people,” says CEO Angel Sanchez. “Supporting UNICEF strengthens our bond with Valentino and our focus on the next generation.” UNICEF Italy President Nicola Graziano added his thanks, noting the auction will directly aid global child road-safety efforts.

For dealers, it’s another spotlight moment tying Dainese, AGV and Rossi to high-value, mission-driven storytelling, likely to draw strong engagement from collectors and Rossi fans.

The auction is likely to draw strong engagement from collectors and Rossi fans.

More information about the auction is available on the Dainese website. The auction will be live until November 29.