NASCAR partners with All Kids Bike for Daytona Bike Week

The NASCAR Foundation and All Kids Bike are teaming up to provide an exclusive motorcycle giveaway during Daytona Bike Week to get more kids on bikes. The giveaway includes a 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special, customized by NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace and son Stephen Wallace of Southern Country Customs, or a $25,000 cash prize. All proceeds will be donated to All Kids Bike, dedicated to teaching kids how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE classes.

All Kids Bike will be at Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley-Davidson & Destination Daytona every day during Bike Week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be showing off the one-of-a-kind Harley-Davidson and raising awareness to influence the next generation of riders. Attendees are invited to stop by the booth inside the Pavilion. Tickets are $10 and every ticket sold teaches one kid how to ride a bike.

All Kids Bike will be at Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley-Davidson & Destination Daytona every day during Bike Week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All Kids Bike is a national program led by the Strider Education Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class. The non-profit and the NASCAR Foundation have partnered to place the All Kids Bike kindergarten PE learn-to-ride programs into 50 schools.

“The NASCAR Foundation is excited to collaborate for the first time with All Kids Bike,” said Mike Helton, chairman of The NASCAR Foundation. “Joining forces with programs that have core values similar with our own is invaluable. It will be an incredible opportunity to give back.”

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride Program includes a 24 bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable helmets, one teacher instruction bike and certified curriculum teacher training. This program teaches kids how to progress from balance to riding a bike in 8 lessons.

All Kids Bike is a national program led by the Strider Education Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class.

“The ability to ride a bike develops physical and mental well-being and instills confidence which can lead to better focus in the classroom,” said Lisa Weyer, executive director of the Strider Education Foundation. “Kindergarten is the perfect age to teach kids to ride a bike focusing on gross motor skills, balance and coordination. By teaching bike riding at the entry level in a public school system, we are providing the knowledge and a positive foundation of a lifelong skill. And we are leaving a legacy for future riders on two wheels.”

Through its collaboration with The NASCAR Foundation, the program will teach approximately 3,750 kindergarten students how to ride a bike on an annual basis. With the equipment lifespan of 7-10 years, this will impact up to 37,500 kids. To view additional bike giveaway details, visit All Kids Bike.

Advertisement