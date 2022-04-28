Kids in Georgia, California will be riding bikes in PE class thanks to Yamaha

In 2021, All Kids Bike, the nationwide movement on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bicycle in kindergarten PE class, received a $30,000 grant from Yamaha Motor Corp, USA’s Outdoor Access Initiative. The goal of the grant was to get the All Kids Bike program into six schools near Yamaha’s corporate offices, including four in Georgia and two in California.

Fast forward to this Spring, with Yamaha volunteers and All Kids Bike ambassadors delivering the final of the six school programs to the Cara J. King Elementary School in Cypress, California, completing this past year’s grant, and setting the stage for more funding in 2022.

The latest All Kids Bike class at Elm Street Elementary in Newnan, Georgia.

“We’re grateful for Yamaha’s support of All Kids Bike, for the funding required to land the program in six schools, for the volunteer efforts Yamaha employees and partners contributed to delivering bikes to schools, and mostly for the opportunity to get more kids on bikes,” said Ryan McFarland, All Kids Bike Founder, who attended the first Yamaha-funded school delivery in Cypress last fall.

Volunteers from Yamaha Motor Corp., USA’s offices in Marietta, Georgia, and Cypress, California, and from Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America in Newnan, Georgia, helped deliver the All Kids Bike programs to the schools over the past year.

The six schools receiving the program from Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative grant include:

• Elm Street Elementary in Newnan, Georgia

• Western Elementary in Newnan, Georgia

• A.L. Burruss Elementary School in Marietta, Georgia

• Lockheed Elementary in Marietta, Georgia

Advertisement

• Juliet Morris Elementary School in Cypress, California

• Clara J. King Elementary in Cypress, California

“The Yamaha Outdoor Access initiative is an inclusive program that supports and promotes outdoor recreation, and we provided this grant to get more kids outside learning valuable skills they can build on for the rest of their lives,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports marketing manager. “The All Kids Bike program offers the only chance some of these kids will get to develop the confidence and experience the freedom that comes from riding on two wheels.”

All Kids Bike programs include 24 balance bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, and a teacher’s bike. It is a plug-and-play program for public schools that aligns with SHAPE America National Physical Education Standards and also includes an eight-lesson Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Curriculum, teacher training and certification, and a five-year support plan.

To date, nearly 550 elementary schools in all 50 states have received and implemented the All Kids Bike program with an estimated 380,000 students benefiting from this program over the next five years.

Bike Riding Benefits for Kids:

Childhood development never stops. By continuing to expand the All Kids Bike program this year, more children across the country are learning life skills and getting much needed exercise while getting away from their computer screens and spending more time outdoors.

The Kindergarten PE Program supports critical health and safety needs, including:

Spatial awareness: Teaches the concept and understanding of “safe distancing” to a child.

Limited touch points: Specifically-designated hand placement limits cross-class touch points.

Fosters overall health: Core muscle development, cardio activity, and mental motivation.

Learning to ride a bike at a young age increases confidence while developing balance, mobility, safety, environmental awareness, and facilitating exercise. The bikes used in the All Kids Bike program allow children and teachers to progress through the riding process void of fear and full of encouragement. Kids develop their skills with each session, first learning to balance, then learning to pedal, all on the same bicycle.

The All Kids Bike school funding and waiting lists are online at https://www.allkidsbike.org/give