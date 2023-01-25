Dealership provides elementary school with fleet of bikes through All Kids Bike program

Indian Motorcycle St. Paul, with generous sponsorship from The PLUM Catalyst, has teamed with All Kids Bike to provide bikes for an elementary school in St. Paul. Highwood Hills Elementary School will receive a free fleet of 25 Strider bicycles, helmets and expert instructions to help students develop bicycle riding skills. The new Strider bikes will be presented to the school on Feb. 15.

All Kids Bike is a national program designed to introduce children to bicycling with proper safety gear and expert instruction. It helps nurture future bicycle enthusiasts as the Strider bikes can be converted from balance bikes to pedal bikes. Most importantly, the program encourages physical and group activity for youngsters who might otherwise be sedentary in their free time.

Nationwide, motorcycle advocacy groups and industry members such as Indian Motorcycle St. Paul are raising funds to provide schools with All Kids Bike bicycles. The St. Paul dealership received outstanding support from The PLUM Catalyst, a Twin Cities-based strategy and innovation consulting firm focused on transportation and new technology.

“The program introduces kids to the joys of bicycling in a safe, fun way they can share with their friends and classmates,” said Amanda Bramble, co-owner of Indian Motorcycle St. Paul. “It’s an inclusive program that provides schools with physical activity resources that are durable and can be used for several years. This fleet alone can inspire an entire generation of new bicycle riders, and can get kids active to improve their health and well-being.”

Tammy Meehan Russell is founder and President of The PLUM Catalyst, which is focused on inspiring the next generation of riders through STEM programs, camps and outreach via programs such as All Kids Bike. She said supporting this initiative locally ideally suits her firm’s mission.

“We’re dedicated to facilitating private-public partnerships, so this is a perfect fit for us,” Meehan Russell said. “While we commonly focus on the development of new transportation technologies, the benefits of providing tried-and-true bicycle technology can pay immense dividends to our community. Healthy, engaged young students are better poised for learning and success.”

Highwood Hills Elementary School offers a polytechnic curriculum that specializes in technical and career-related fields. According to the school’s website, the school “exposes students to technical fields using age-appropriate lessons and curricula. It explores student interests, more voice and choice, including partnership with industries and other organizations, as they build on their skills and prepare their portfolio for future college or career-oriented fields.”

Advertisement