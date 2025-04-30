All Kids Bike, the national nonprofit that teaches kindergarten students how to ride bikes in PE class, is activating its Learn-to-Ride program at RJ Longstreet Elementary School in Daytona Beach, Florida, thanks to a donation from the Flying Piston Benefit.

The comprehensive program includes teacher training and certification, complete curriculum with lesson plans, a fleet of two-dozen Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable student helmets, an instructor bike with pedal conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks, and access to a resource portal with live support for the life of the program.



RJ Longstreet celebrated the introduction of the program with a kickoff event alongside Teddy Morse’s Harley-Davidson attendees, who had the opportunity to build the bikes for the program beforehand.

“We are delighted to support the school in this effort,” says Marilyn Stemp, co-founder of the Flying Piston Benefit, whose charity breakfast during Daytona Bike Week, hosted by Teddy Morse’s H-D, funded the school’s program. “Thanks to our presenting sponsor, Motorcycle Safety Lawyers, and all the industry people like Rusty Wallace who stepped up to help, we’re getting more kids on bikes and growing future motorcyclists.”



Lisa Weyer, executive director of the Strider Education Foundation, expressed appreciation for the partnership with the Flying Piston Benefit, emphasizing the transformative impact of early bike riding education.

“Learning to ride a bike is a transformative experience that builds confidence, independence, and lifelong skills,” says Weyer.

“At All Kids Bike, we see this as the first step in a journey that can lead to a lifelong love of two wheels, whether it’s a bicycle or a motorcycle.” — Lisa Weyer, Executive Director of the Strider Education Foundation



At RJ Longstreet, this program will teach approximately 40 kindergarten students each year how to ride a bike. With an equipment lifespan of 7-10 years, it’s estimated that up to 400 students will benefit from this initiative over the next decade.

All Kids Bike Kindergarten P.E. Learn-to-Ride programs are active in over 1,500 schools across all 50 states, teaching more than 150,000 kids to ride each year and over one million kids throughout the 10-year lifespan of the programs already in place. For more information, please visit www.allkidsbike.org.

