Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park closes after death of young rider

The Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park in California has permanently closed following a freak accident involving 9-year-old rider Brooke Carlton, who passed away in June. After being struck by another child rider on an electric motorcycle at the park, she tragically succumbed to her injuries.

Carlton was thrown from her bike and became unconscious after the crash. She was given CPR before being taken to the hospital, where she passed away. (GoFundMe)

Carlton was thrown from her bike and became unconscious after the crash. She was given CPR before being taken to the hospital, where she passed away. The other rider involved had only minor injuries.

According to reports, the accident led to a lawsuit against the facility, and the landowner decided to shut down the park due to its involvement in the legal dispute.

“We are truly sad about the situation. This was such a freak accident, as the parent said,” Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park wrote in an Instagram post.

Carlton was an ambassador for the clothing brand Go Fast Girls and was described as a high-energy, determined, and passionate racer. Her family and friends highlighted her “fiery” personality and a desire to race her motorcycle.

“Our hearts are completely shattered at the sudden and absolutely tragic loss of Brooke Carlton. For those that knew Brooke, she was an absolute sweetheart that could brighten anyone’s day with her warm smile and bright blonde halo of curls,” a family friend wrote on a GoFundMe page for her family.

Source: New York Post