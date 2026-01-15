Stark Future posted record results in 2025, reporting 77% year-over-year sales growth to €115 million ($134 million USD) in revenue and achieving profitability in five of the last nine months, underscoring growing dealer sell-through and rising global demand for the company’s electric off-road motorcycles.

Stark capped the year with 97% growth in Q4, driven largely by increased performance at existing dealerships and continued geographic expansion across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. (Photos: Stark Future)

The Barcelona-based manufacturer capped the year with 97% growth in Q4, driven largely by increased performance at existing dealerships and continued geographic expansion across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. Stark currently offers electric motorcycles across motocross (MX), enduro (EX) and supermoto (SM) platforms.

According to the company, existing dealers accounted for the majority of growth, with higher unit velocity and expanding customer adoption. In less than one year, Stark has claimed more than a 3% share of the global enduro segment, citing strong consumer acceptance of electric platforms that outperform traditional combustion models.

Germany has emerged as a key market, where Stark reported achieving a 50% enduro market share in 2025, with similar trends developing in other European countries. The company has set a long-term target of capturing approximately 30% of the global market share within five years.

Product pipeline

Stark Future is now developing motorcycles for larger on-road and off-road categories, segments that collectively exceed 55 million units annually worldwide. To support this expansion, the company has secured multi-source battery partnerships with EVE and Wanxiang A123 around the 26120 cell format, designed specifically for motorcycle applications with high power output, fast charging capability and advanced thermal management.

From Europe to North America to APAC, the message is the same, according to Stark’s CMO: “We’re broadening our dealer network, adding production windows and securing battery supply to convert demand into long-term growth.”

“This year proved a simple theory: when you offer electric motorcycles that are superior to combustion, riders switch. We grew fast, stayed disciplined, and built the supply chain to scale. Next, we’ll apply the same formula to larger categories while continuing organic growth in off-road.” — Anton Wass, CEO and founder of Stark Future.

Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Karlsson added that demand trends are consistent across regions. “From Europe to North America to APAC, the message is the same. We’re broadening our dealer network, adding production windows and securing battery supply to convert demand into long-term growth.”

Dealer network support

In December, Stark strengthened its balance sheet with a €15 million disbursement from the European Investment Bank and a €25 million equity investment from an existing shareholder, bringing total 2025 equity funding to €45 million ($52 million USD). The capital is being used to support product development, production capacity, and continued market expansion.

Looking ahead, Stark plans to raise additional capital in 2026 and is preparing for a potential IPO within the next three years as it positions itself for long-term global scale.

For dealers, Stark’s results signal increasing consumer acceptance of high-performance electric motorcycles, improving sell-through at the retail level, and continued investment in product development and network growth.