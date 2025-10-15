Stark Future takes it to the street with VARG SM electric Supermoto
After announcing in July that it was the fastest electric motorcycle manufacturer to reach profitability, Stark Future has unveiled the VARG SM, a fully electric, road-legal Supermoto. Following the success of the company’s MX and EX platforms, the new VARG SM brings Stark’s lightweight engineering and cutting-edge electric powertrain to a broader audience — including urban and performance riders in Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand.
Weighing just 274.5 pounds (124.5 kg) and producing up to 80 horsepower, the VARG SM boasts the highest power-to-weight ratio of any production Supermoto. With 674 ft-lbs. (914 Nm) of torque at the rear wheel, the bike offers instant acceleration. Riders can also fine-tune power delivery, regeneration, and engine braking through the onboard control system to adapt to urban streets, twisty roads, or kart tracks.
Advanced powertrain
The VARG SM features a 7.2 kWh honeycomb magnesium battery, which doubles as a structural chassis element for added rigidity and balance. Stark claims a “real-world” range of up to 120 km (74.6 miles) in mixed-urban riding and a recharge time of less than two hours using the company’s 3.3 kW portable charger — compact enough to fit in a backpack and compatible with standard outlets and AC car chargers.
The company says its carbon-fiber-sleeved motor integrates the inverter and is tested to full automotive standards for durability and thermal stability.
Race engineering
Built on a high-strength steel frame with a forged aluminum subframe, the VARG SM incorporates KYB 48 mm closed-cartridge forks with 290 mm of travel and a fully adjustable rear shock with 303 mm of travel. CNC-machined hubs, aero-grade rims, and Brembo brakes ensure precise handling and stopping power.
The cockpit includes Stark’s rugged Arkenstone display, a waterproof, Android-based touchscreen providing GPS navigation, ride data, power mapping, and over-the-air updates — all managed directly from the handlebars.
Road legal
Fully road-legal in major global markets — including the U.S. — the VARG SM can be ridden on an A1 license in Europe, and even a standard car license in some regions. Rider aids include Crawl Mode with reverse, multiple custom ride modes, and an optional handlebar-mounted handbrake for stunt or track use.
Key road-ready features include:
- 4,000-lumen headlamp
- Flexible optical-silicone indicators
- Integrated rear fender/license plate holder
With no oil changes, filters, or valve adjustments, maintenance demands are minimal — another appeal for urban and commuter riders entering the electric segment.
Performance and sustainability
The VARG SM produces zero emissions and meets strict European environmental standards, using sustainable materials throughout production. Stark says it “outperforms every combustion Supermoto in its class — without the noise.”
Configurations and pricing
The VARG SM is available for order now through Stark’s global network of more than 500 dealers and via StarkFuture.com.
Two configurations are offered:
- Standard (60 hp) – $12,900 USD (€12,990 / £10,900 / CAD 17,990)
- Alpha (80 hp) – $13,900 USD (€13,990 / £11,900 / CAD 18,990)
Both models can be customized with titanium components, tire options from Pirelli, Dunlop, Michelin, or Anlas, and a hand or foot rear brake configuration.