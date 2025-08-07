Stark reveals updated VARG MX 1.2 electric motocross bike

Stark Future has released the VARG MX 1.2, a major update to its electric motocross platform, introducing a range of performance, connectivity, and durability enhancements aimed at both racers and recreational riders.

Key improvements in the VARG MX 1.2 include a revised 80 hp powertrain with adjustable output from 10 to 80 hp, a new 7.2 kWh battery offering 20% more range, and a redesigned frame made from a stronger steel alloy that’s also 0.9 kg lighter. The chassis updates improve frame stiffness and feedback, while the updated motor improves thermal efficiency for extended riding.

Connectivity sees a major upgrade with the new Arkenstone unit — a handlebar-mounted, Android-powered display that doubles as a rugged smartphone. It enables wireless tuning, map switching, and introduces a new Laps feature, which allows GPS-based lap timing and terrain navigation.

“Racing is where weaknesses show and strengths are proven. With the VARG MX 1.2, we’ve used real competition and rider input to shape every improvement.” — Stark Racing Director Sébastien Tortelli.

Motocross veteran Kevin Windham praised the rideability after testing the bike: “It’s responsive, it’s predictable, and you can focus on riding instead of managing a machine. I could see this being the new normal sooner than people think.”

Additional updates include:

Redesigned gearbox with reduced weight and improved efficiency

Internally routed cables and overmolded wiring harness for durability

Updated KYB suspension with 310mm travel and customizable spring rates

New skid plate, biodegradable materials, and reinforced chain guide

Improved inner tubes and Brembo braking options

The VARG MX 1.2 is available globally through Stark’s dealer network, which now comprises over 500 authorized locations across North America, Europe, and Australia. Stark’s dealer strategy combines local support and demo availability with direct factory backing. The company has emphasized in-person rider engagement, offering test rides, on-site software tuning, and service through trained technicians at participating locations.

In the U.S., Stark is actively expanding its dealer presence, focusing on major motocross regions in California, Texas, Florida, and the Midwest. Dealers benefit from factory-supported training, marketing resources, and access to Stark’s connected diagnostics platform.

Stark also highlights reduced maintenance as a key advantage. Compared to gas-powered 450cc bikes, the company claims owners can save up to $5,000 over 100 hours of riding. A two-year full-bike warranty is included.

Two versions are available: