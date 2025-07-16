Stark Future surges ahead in global powersports market

In a significant milestone for the electric powersports industry, Stark Future has announced its first profitable quarter, becoming the fastest electric motorcycle manufacturer to reach profitability—and signaling a serious challenge to legacy OEMs in the U.S. and globally.

Founded just six years ago, Stark posted €47 million in Q2 2025 revenue (approx. $51 million USD), more than doubling year-over-year. With an EBITDA of €4.5 million, the Spain-based company now leads the global electric motorcycle market in volume, revenue, and growth rate.

Driven by surging global demand for its flagship model — the Stark VARG — deliveries are accelerating across North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. With performance rivaling or surpassing combustion-powered motocross bikes, the VARG has been embraced by elite riders, including multiple former and current Motocross World Champions.

“Tesla took 14 years to turn a profit; We did it in six. This proves that innovation, performance, and profitability are not mutually exclusive.” — Stark Future CEO Anton Wass

Key to Stark’s rapid rise is its vertically integrated 20,000-square-meter manufacturing facility, where it builds both motorcycles and batteries in-house. The company has also developed a global supply chain optimized for cost and scale, allowing it to compete on price with ICE powersports brands.

With profitability secured, Stark Future is now eyeing broader segments in the motorcycle and powersports markets. The company says it is developing next-generation models and expanding its use of sustainable materials and scalable manufacturing processes.

“Stark Future isn’t just building fast electric motorcycles — we’re building a sustainable, profitable business to transform two-wheeled transportation,” says Wass. “This quarter marks a turning point for the industry.”

U.S. Market Implications

Stark’s breakthrough will likely pressure U.S.-based powersports manufacturers to accelerate their plans for electrification, especially when it shows that it can be profitable. With its premium off-road offering already gaining traction in North America, Stark’s continued expansion could reshape the competitive landscape.