Stark Future reveals VARG EX road-legal enduro motorcycle

Stark Future has launched the Stark VARG EX, a machine that the company says encompasses ground-breaking innovation poised to revolutionize the world of Enduro motorcycling. Three years after introducing the Stark VARG MX, Stark Future takes a bold leap forward with its first road-legal motorcycle. This electric powerhouse redefines performance, sustainability and versatility.

“The VARG EX embodies everything we stand for at Stark Future,” says Anton Wass, CEO and founder of Stark Future. “It’s designed to challenge and inspire the motorcycle industry to embrace sustainability by proving that electric technology can outperform gas in every aspect. With the VARG EX, we’re creating a bike that opens up new possibilities for riders, whether it’s conquering trails, commuting through the city or simply riding anywhere, anytime.

Performance

The drivetrain of the Stark VARG EX delivers a stunning 80hp, making it the most powerful Enduro bike on the market. Riders can customize the bike’s performance with options for power delivery, engine braking and regenerative curves via the handlebar control switch (five modes available). Whether mimicking the nimbleness of a 125cc two-stroke or the brute power of a 450cc four-stroke, the VARG EX offers unparalleled adaptability.

Three years after introducing the Stark VARG MX, Stark unveils its first road-legal motorcycle that delivers 80hp. Photo courtesy of Stark Future

The 7.2 kWh honeycomb magnesium battery powers the bike and serves as a structural component, contributing to a lightweight and centralized design. The battery delivers a 20 percent longer range compared to the VARG MX and can be fully recharged in just two hours using the included charging stand.

Design

The VARG EX can take on off-roading and it is also fully road-legal. Riders can legally take it on the streets in countries across Europe, Australia, New Zealand and parts of the U.S. With A1 license compatibility and even car-license accessibility in Southern Europe, the VARG EX is set to broaden the appeal of Enduro riding. Whether connecting trails, commuting to work or simply exploring, the VARG EX is capable.

Key road-ready features include:

Patent-pending flexible indicators crafted from durable optical silicone for superior longevity.

A 4,000-lumen headlamp, three times brighter than any competitor, provides exceptional visibility for night rides.

A sleek, integrated license plate holder that combines durability with aesthetic precision.

Engineering

The VARG EX’s chassis is meticulously crafted from high-strength steel, ensuring optimal vertical and horizontal flex for superior cornering grip and control. The lightweight carbon-fiber subframe doubles as a cooling funnel for the drivetrain while the KYB-tuned suspension provides flawless balance and adaptability for both traditional Enduro and extreme riding conditions.

Key engineering highlights include:

A patented skid plate reinforced with impact-absorbing foam.

A chain guide with 266 percent increased lateral stiffness.

KYB suspension: Closed cartridge forks and triple-adjustable shocks tuned specifically for Enduro, offering 300mm of travel.

CNC-machined 6082 T6 aluminum hubs, Italian-crafted high-grade steel spokes and Japanese alloy rims for customizable wheel configurations, including tube or mousse options.

Technology

The VARG EX features the revolutionary Stark Arkenstone-a cutting-edge, military-grade Android device integrated into the bike. This navigation and control system allows riders to:

GPS trail recording and turn-by-turn navigation developed with a leading map provider.

On-the-go adjustment of power, engine braking and regeneration settings.

Community sharing options to upload and follow rider trails.

The VARG EX also incorporates a redesigned map switch with waterproof and impact-resistant aluminum housing, routing cables internally for protection against wear.

Sustainability

The VARG EX reinforces Stark Future’s commitment to sustainability. Its efficient electric drivetrain eliminates the need for traditional components like pistons, clutches and oil changes, reducing maintenance costs to levels comparable to a mountain bike. Noise-free, emissions-free and eco-friendly, the VARG EX offers an exciting ride with minimal environmental impact. Backed by a two-year warranty, the VARG EX sets a new standard for quality, reliability and cost efficiency in the motorcycle industry.

Availability

The VARG EX offers an unprecedented level of customization, including:

Titanium upgrades for footpegs, bolts and shafts to further reduce weight.

Five tire options are available with tubes, tubeless setups or mousse.

Personalizable Brembo brakes, with flexible placement on the handlebar or footpeg (handlebar fitment included free for U.S. customers).

The bike will be available in two configurations:

Standard (60hp)

Alpha (80hp)

Pre-orders are open now, with worldwide shipping beginning in Q1. Riders can order directly through the Stark Future website or via associated dealers.

Technical specifications